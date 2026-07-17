Dodgers Notes: Shohei Ohtani Pitching Update, 3 Realistic Trade Targets, River Ryan Call-Up?
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The Los Angeles Dodgers have an update on superstar Shohei Ohtani, who won't be pitching this weekend against the New York Yankees.
Ohtani left a mid-June game early due to knee inflammation and most recently missed his final pitching start of the first half, as well as the All-Star Game, due to continued irritation and a plan to drain fluid in the knee.
Dodgers pitching coach Mark Prior didn't seem overly concerned with Ohtani and carried the same level of anxiety he has when any of his pitchers continue to report a nagging injury.
"Hopefully, this break and this rest will get it to calm down a little bit, and then we’ll see where we’re at," Prior said.
In other news, there are three realistic trade targets that the Dodgers should consider ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline. A team that is currently the best in baseball may not have many needs at this point in the season, but ensuring that the success continues through October will be at the forefront of each decision made leading up to the deadline.
Finally, right-hander River Ryan has created quite the stir with his productive season in the minor leagues after taking all of 2025 off recovering from Tommy John surgery. President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman touched on what the plan was for Ryan last month, via Katie Woo of The Athletic.
“Obviously [Ryan] is incredibly talented, and he’s going to be a big part of what we do going forward,” Friedman said. “But we’ve seen it with a lot of our young guys coming back from major surgery; it’s tough. And as much as we can ease that process along to have him in as good a spot to not only help us at the major-league level, but also be a very strong option for us in October, the better.”
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Pitching Coach Reveals Concern Level With Shohei Ohtani's Injury
3 Realistic Dodgers Trade Targets at the All-Star Break
Most Likely Dodgers Prospect to Be Called Up After the All-Star Break
Mike Tyson’s 3-Word Shohei Ohtani Question at ESPYs Raises Eyebrows
3 Dodgers Most Likely to Be Traded After the All-Star Break
Dodgers' Blake Snell Underwent Much More Extensive Surgery Than Tarik Skubal
Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Yankees Series With Major Shohei Ohtani Decision
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