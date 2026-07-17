Dodgers Notes: Shohei Ohtani Pitching Update, 3 Realistic Trade Targets, River Ryan Call-Up?

The Los Angeles Dodgers have an update on superstar Shohei Ohtani, who won't be pitching this weekend against the New York Yankees.

Ohtani left a mid-June game early due to knee inflammation and most recently missed his final pitching start of the first half, as well as the All-Star Game, due to continued irritation and a plan to drain fluid in the knee.

Dodgers pitching coach Mark Prior didn't seem overly concerned with Ohtani and carried the same level of anxiety he has when any of his pitchers continue to report a nagging injury.

"Hopefully, this break and this rest will get it to calm down a little bit, and then we’ll see where we’re at," Prior said.

In other news, there are three realistic trade targets that the Dodgers should consider ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline. A team that is currently the best in baseball may not have many needs at this point in the season, but ensuring that the success continues through October will be at the forefront of each decision made leading up to the deadline.

Finally, right-hander River Ryan has created quite the stir with his productive season in the minor leagues after taking all of 2025 off recovering from Tommy John surgery. President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman touched on what the plan was for Ryan last month, via Katie Woo of The Athletic.

“Obviously [Ryan] is incredibly talented, and he’s going to be a big part of what we do going forward,” Friedman said. “But we’ve seen it with a lot of our young guys coming back from major surgery; it’s tough. And as much as we can ease that process along to have him in as good a spot to not only help us at the major-league level, but also be a very strong option for us in October, the better.”

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Pitching Coach Reveals Concern Level With Shohei Ohtani's Injury

3 Realistic Dodgers Trade Targets at the All-Star Break

Most Likely Dodgers Prospect to Be Called Up After the All-Star Break

Mike Tyson’s 3-Word Shohei Ohtani Question at ESPYs Raises Eyebrows

3 Dodgers Most Likely to Be Traded After the All-Star Break

Dodgers' Blake Snell Underwent Much More Extensive Surgery Than Tarik Skubal

Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Yankees Series With Major Shohei Ohtani Decision

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Here's my guess for how the Dodgers will line up their starting pitchers out of the All-Star break:



Friday: Roki Sasaki

Saturday: Emmet Sheehan

Sunday: Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Monday: Eric Lauer

Tuesday: Justin Wrobleski

Wednesday: Shohei Ohtani



They have an off day on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/faS0KLDF7C — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) July 16, 2026

Dodgers pitching coach Mark Prior revealed his concern level with Shohei Ohtani's knee injury👀👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/mLz8agvMpA — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) July 17, 2026

The Dodgers biggest trade deadline need is rotation reinforcements:



“If (Tyler Glasnow or Blake Snell) has some sort of setback, that could create a need to seek external rotation help ahead of the Deadline.” pic.twitter.com/ZfmxBzk8er — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) July 16, 2026

The Dodgers might have another stud in Bo Lowrance 👀



Lowrance has a tall, 6-foot-5, 200-pound frame that has a ton of space to continue filling out in the future, and he has already started to show impressive strength gains. Lowrance has flashed plus raw power and could grow… pic.twitter.com/Bl1rdk50gh — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) July 16, 2026

Edwin Diaz is set to make a rehab bullpen appearance with the Ontario Tower Buzzers Friday, July 17th. — Ontario Tower Buzzers (@towerbuzzers) July 17, 2026

WAR Leaders - Designated Hitter pic.twitter.com/3gJL7nMtXg — Thomas Nestico (@TJStats) July 16, 2026

NEVER boring when these two teams meet. ⚾



📺: Sunday Night Baseball: Dodgers at Yankees, Sunday 7ET on NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/FG3TuztRd5 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 16, 2026

.@MLB’s Power Rankings heading into the second half of the season:



1) Los Angeles Dodgers

2) Milwaukee Brewers

3) Tampa Bay Rays

4) Atlanta Braves

5) Philadelphia Phillies

6) New York Yankees

7) Chicago Cubs

8) Miami Marlins

9) Chicago White Sox

10) STL Cardinals pic.twitter.com/C6N5O2Jw1m — SleeperMLB (@SleeperMLB) July 16, 2026

The 2027 schedule is now live on https://t.co/DfSjNjPljm! Stay tuned for more information coming soon. pic.twitter.com/jTvbshbmXy — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 17, 2026

We are thrilled to announce "Godzilla Minus Zero" Night at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium on Thursday, Sept 24 during the Dodgers vs. Padres game! ⚾️



Get ready, the first 40,000 fans score an exclusive bobblehead! Plus, don't miss an epic drone show lighting up the night sky. 🌃… pic.twitter.com/Gln5R6rXjc — GODZILLA.OFFICIAL (@Godzilla_Toho) July 16, 2026

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