3 Realistic Dodgers Trade Targets at the All-Star Break

The Los Angeles Dodgers are being watched very closely as the Aug. 3 trade deadline approaches.

With the Dodgers not having any glaring holes, teams all over the league are wondering how president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman will navigate the deadline. It has been reported that Los Angeles would prefer to simply allow their guys to get healthy for the last part of the season without making any major moves.

But given the track record of the Dodgers, nothing can be counted out. If the team chooses to add more talent this year, here are three players that would make a lot of sense.

Aroldis Chapman, Left-Handed Pitcher, Boston Red Sox

If the Dodgers want to address the bullpen, going after veteran closer Aroldis Chapman seems like the best move. The team has been linked with Chapman already this summer, and he could completely bolster this group.

Chapman would be more of a luxury than a need, but given the injury to Edwin Diaz this year, the left-hander could be an insurance option. With the Red Sox, Chapman is having another spectacular season, sporting an ERA of 2.20 and 19 saves over 28.2 innings.

Adding Chapman would put the Dodgers in a stronger position to clinch the three-peat this season. His presence in the bullpen can be electric, and he's exactly the type of arm teams need for the postseason.

The Dodgers traded for Chapman in 2015, but the deal was cancelled due to off-the-field troubles from the left-hander. The front office has liked him for a long time, so maybe this could finally be the time for the All-Star to come to Los Angeles.

Luis Arráez, Second Baseman, San Francisco Giants

Luis Arráez could be one of the more talked-about names on the trade market this year, with the veteran putting together a solid season in San Francisco. Adding Arráez could give the Dodgers some options at the top of the lineup, helping to get the offense going early in games.

With San Francisco, Arráez has hit .330 with four home runs and 35 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .829. Arráez is a hitting machine, continuing his dominance by generating 119 hits so far this season.

His defense while with the Giants has gotten better as well, and he could hold down the second base spot for the Dodgers. Arráez ranks in the 99th percentile in terms of Outs Above Average this season.

Any trades between rivals like the Giants and Dodgers could be tricky, but Los Angeles could offer some nice prospects to San Francisco. Arráez is on an expiring deal, so the Giants may want to get some value for him before he can hit free agency.

Jonah Heim, Catcher, Athletics

Adding another catcher could be the move that the Dodgers look to make, especially if they are more concerned with Will Smith's injury than they are letting on. Even if Smith does come back, Heim has plenty of experience and could be a veteran insurance option behind Dalton Rushing.

Heim was traded from the Atlanta Braves to the Athletics this year, but he could be on the move again. The Athletics don't have a need for him after this season, so they may want to get some future assets.

The catcher has hit .232 this season with nine home runs and 29 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .740. Heim also mashes left-handed pitching, putting up an OPS of .962 this year.

Heim would be more of a depth addition for the Dodgers, but his presence could be needed. The veteran is a free agent at the end of the year, so Los Angeles would not be taking on any long-term money.

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