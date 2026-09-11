Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Critical Series vs Marlins

The Los Angeles Dodgers, winners of seven straight games, are heading to Miami for a three-game series with the sputtering Marlins.

The Dodgers (89-57) are coming off series sweeps against the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals.

The Marlins (72-75) were just swept by the New York Mets and have lost six of their last seven games.

This will be the Dodgers' first official series without Shohei Ohtani, who's going on the injured list due to his lingering knee, biceps and neck injuries. It will also mark the debut of top prospect Josue De Paula, who's being called up straight from Double-A and will be the team's designated hitter on Friday.

The Dodgers and Marlins played three games in LA from April 27-29, with Miami winning two of them.

Dodgers vs Marlins Pitching Probables

Friday, Sept. 11: LHP Blake Snell vs. RHP Ryan Gusto

Snell is starting the series opener and looking to continue his dominance since returning from the IL on Aug. 11.

In his five starts, the left-hander is 3-0 with a 0.93 ERA and 38 strikeouts over 29 innings. He hasn't allowed more than one run in any of the outings.

As for Gusto, he's 1-4 with a 4.23 ERA and 62 strikeouts over 20 appearances (15 starts) and 72.1 innings this season.

Saturday, Sept. 12: RHP Tyler Glasnow vs. RHP Tyler Phillips

Glasnow has made three starts since coming off the IL on Aug. 25, and has been up and down.

The right-hander has pitched 18 innings, allowing eight runs (4.00 ERA) with 21 strikeouts to four walks.

He faced the Marlins in his last full start on April 29 before his early-season back injury, allowing two runs over 5.2 innings with nine strikeouts and a tied-for-career-high six walks.

As for Phillips, he's made 34 appearances (17 starts) this year, sporting a 3.51 ERA across 115.1 innings. As a starter, he owns a 4.23 ERA with 60 strikeouts and 13 home runs allowed over 78.2 innings.

The right-hander faced the Dodgers twice as a reliever in April, pitching 1.1 innings with two hits allowed and one strikeout.

Sunday, Sept. 13: RHP Emmet Sheehan vs. RHP Eury Pérez

Sheehan is making his second start on Sunday since being called up this week to rejoin the rotation.

The 26-year-old was impressive against the Reds, allowing allowing one run over 5.2 innings with 10 strikeouts.

"Good to get him back here throwing the baseball like he did tonight," manager Dave Roberts said after that game. "I thought he did a nice job through five, certainly holding his velocity, his stuff and getting into the sixth inning was big.”

As for Pérez, he's made 26 starts this season, going 7-11 with a 3.94 ERA and 150 strikeouts over 139.1 innings.

He's struggled mightily over his last three outings, allowing 16 earned runs (18 runs total) over 11.2 innings.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Marlins September 11-13

First pitch for Friday's series opener is 4:10 p.m. PT/7:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Saturday's game is 1:10 p.m. PT/4:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Sunday's series finale is 10:40 a.m. PT/1:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

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