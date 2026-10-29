Dodgers Notes: Tarik Skubal Contract Prediction, Andy Pages Extension Idea, Shoki Oda to LA?

When the Los Angeles Dodgers traded for two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal this past trade deadline, there were no guarantees that he would be on the roster beyond October.

As is the case with any acquisition, there is a certain level of risk involved. However, when the player being acquired is among the best pitchers in baseball on an expiring contract, a team looking to add a third championship in as many years will almost always take that chance.

As Skubal approaches free agency, his contract prediction looms almost as large as his resume, with some experts foreseeing a deal in the half-a-billion dollar range.

In other news, Skubal's would-be deal would not be the only money the Dodgers throw around this offseason, not just because of their many free agents, but because of a major contract extension that should be prioritized this winter. All-Star centerfielder Andy Pages is just entering arbitration eligibility, but the Dodgers could look to buy out his arbitration years and first few free agency years to lock him up for years to come.

Finally, the Dodgers are always linked to the top talent emerging from Japan given their track record with past players, a Japanese-born manager and even Los Angeles being the city with the highest population of Japanese citizens in the contiguous United States. This winter, 18-year-old pitcher Shoki Oda is reportedly expected to continue the trend and sign with the Dodgers, according to the California Post's Dylan Hernandez.

"And while people familiar with his situation insist he hasn’t made a decision, the widespread expectation around the industry is that 18-year-old Shoki Oda of Japan will end up with the Dodgers," Hernandez wrote.

What makes the phenom pitcher unique, aside from his 97 mph fastball clocked as the fastest in the history of the Japanese high school Koshien tournament's history, is that he has still never played professionally. If Oda does, in fact, forego the Nippon Professional Baseball and enter MLB (which he can only do after a new collective bargaining agreement is inked), he would be the first to ever do so, likely opening the door for more amateur Japanese stars looking to take their talents to North America.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

2 Insiders Project $500 Million Contract for Dodgers’ Tarik Skubal in Free Agency

One Major Contract Extension the Dodgers Could Get Done This Offseason

Dodgers Expected to Sign 18-Year-Old Japanese Phenom Pitcher: Report

Dodgers' 13-Year Veteran Projected to Sign 1-Year, $1.5 Million Deal in Free Agency

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

The Dodgers could look to extend Andy Pages this offseason to lock him up before his price skyrockets👀👀



Do you want to see Pages extended? Why or why not?⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6KS48o8gm3 — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) October 28, 2026

Shohei Ohtani’s first 3 seasons with the Dodgers have been UNREAL. 🤯



🏆 2x unanimous MVP⁰🥈 2026 MVP runner-up⁰🏆 2x Hank Aaron Award⁰🥈 2x Silver Slugger⁰⭐ 2x All-MLB First Team⁰⭐ 3x All-Star⁰🏆 NLCS MVP⁰💍 2x World Series champion



WE ARE WITNESSING GREATNESS. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cimWIMuWNQ — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) October 28, 2026

There have been “hints” that Mark Walter needs to clear his financial situation before the Dodgers pursue Tarik Skubal, per @JonHeyman pic.twitter.com/swdcJmGCR7 — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) October 28, 2026

Never forget how DOMINANT Freddie Freeman was in the 2024 World Series. 🥹💙🏆



.300/.364/1.000⁰1.364 OPS⁰4 HR⁰12 RBI⁰World Series MVP



AN ALL-TIME PERFORMANCE. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PPACPYORqE — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) October 28, 2026

Who's the most underrated player on the Dodgers right now, and why?



I personally think it’s Max Muncy. pic.twitter.com/D2Z5d55SF5 — DodgersMuse (@LADodgersMuse) October 28, 2026

"Our guys were hungry, but the Brewers were starving."



Dodgers manager Dave Roberts on why he enjoys watching the Brewers play ⬇️ | @Buster_ESPN https://t.co/xOKSzoUq0v pic.twitter.com/UsNQC8R0VO — ESPN Podcasts (@espnpodcasts) October 28, 2026

Los Dodgers de Los Ángeles desean celebrar la vida y el legado de la pionera activista laboral e ícono de los derechos civiles Dolores Huerta, quien ha fallecido a la edad de 96. Le enviamos nuestras más sinceras condolencias a su familia, sus colegas, sus amigos y sus legiones… pic.twitter.com/RDxOUJxRWj — Los Dodgers (@LosDodgers) October 28, 2026

Andy Pages developed into an All-Star in 2026. Josue De Paula is not far behind. Who else steps up from the Dodgers farm system into a starting role?



More on LA's future outlook:https://t.co/UEgUS4Gii2 pic.twitter.com/mZoWnyXUwf — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) October 28, 2026

On this day in #Dodgers history:



October 28, 1981



Down 0-2 to the Yankees, the Dodgers won 4 straight to capture the World Series.



But here's what made it historic:



Ron Cey, Pedro Guerrero and Steve Yeager shared WS MVP honors.



Still the ONLY time 3 players have shared the… pic.twitter.com/OE1xESNzHk — Gr8Danbino (@DodgersDan81) October 28, 2026

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.