Dodgers' 13-Year Veteran Projected to Sign 1-Year, $1.5 Million Deal in Free Agency

The Los Angeles Dodgers are losing a handful of core players to free agency this offseason.

Left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal, who's by far the best player set to hit the open market, is of course the biggest name. However, in terms of players who have played critical roles in the Dodgers dynasty this decade, Skubal is low on the list.

Three key relievers — Alex Vesia, Evan Phillips and Blake Treinen — as well as utility man Kiké Hernandez are headed for free agency. All four of them have been staples for the Dodgers over the last half-decade.

The Dodgers know the importance of having plenty of pitching depth, which makes all three relievers candidates to return. In terms of Hernandez, however, it's unclear if the team will have a role for him as he's coming off a down year and the organization will almost certainly look to get younger on the position player side.

If the Dodgers do look to bring Hernandez back, however, it shouldn't cost much. According to Spotrac, Hernandez's projected contract is a one-year, $1.5 million deal.

Should the Dodgers Bring Back Kiké Hernandez This Offseason?

While there would be little risk in the Dodgers signing Hernandez at $1.5 million for one year, it still feels like this should be the offseason the two sides go their separate ways.

Hernandez is coming off an injury-riddled 2026 in which he struggled to produce when healthy. Across 41 games in the regular season, he hit .222 with four home runs, 12 RBIs and an OPS of .671. In the postseason, he went 1-for-14 with a home run.

This offseason, the Dodgers will be looking for ways to inject youth into one of the oldest rosters in MLB. Bringing back a 35-year-old Hernandez would be counterintuitive to that.

For what it's worth, Hernandez seemed to see the writing on the wall following the team's elimination in the National League Championship Series.

Over the last few years, Hernandez has made it clear he would only return to the Dodgers in free agency. This time, however, he left the door open to joining another organization, seeming to believe he couldn't rely on the Dodgers if he wanted to continue his playing career.

"I would love to have one more try, trying to win another one," Hernandez said. "But I don't really know what's going to happen. I hope I'm back, and if I'm not, I hope that I get to play for a winning team."

Kiké Hernandez Free Agency Prediction

The prediction here is the Dodgers will not re-sign Hernandez this offseason. However, he'll continue his career by joining another contender on a one-year deal.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.