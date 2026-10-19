Dodgers Notes: Tarik Skubal Landing Spots, Kiké Hernandez Addresses Future, LA Must Bring Back One Player

The Los Angeles Dodgers made one of the most anticipated moves of 2026 ahead of the trade deadline by trading for two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal, the ace of the Detroit Tigers.

Since Skubal was traded on an expiring contract, there is no guarantee that he will be back on the Dodgers in 2027. LA has been predicted to compete with six teams that would potentially offer the southpaw a deal this offseason — one that is expected to potentially exceed $400 million.

Skubal spoke after last week's postseason exit on what it meant to play for the Dodgers this summer, and though it is no indication of what the financial side of things will look like this offseason, provided a glowing review on the organization.

“I mean, incredible organization, incredible teammates, incredible fanbase,” Skubal said. “Honored to wear the LA across your chest and on the hat. Doesn’t make this feel any better. It sucks, but I think everybody in here gave it everything they had, and sometimes that’s just baseball."

Skubal made 10 regular season starts after the trade and totaled a 2.61 ERA in that span. Over 11 postseason innings (two starts), he had a 2.45 ERA, throwing 14 strikeouts to four walks.

In other news, veteran utility star Kiké Hernández recently spoke on his future as he becomes a free agent once again this offseason. The fan favorite made his intentions known when speaking to reporters after last week's National League Championship Series elimination.

"I would love to have one more try, trying to win another one," Hernández said. "But I don't really know what's going to happen. I hope I'm back, and if I'm not, I hope that I get to play for a winning team."

Finally, among the many free agents on the team, there is one that the Dodgers simply can't afford to lose. Alternatively, there is also one that, according to the team at Dodgers On SI, LA can afford to let walk.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Predicted to Compete With 6 Teams, Including Biggest Rival, for Tarik Skubal

Dodgers' Kiké Hernandez Reveals Free Agency Plans After NLCS Exit

One Dodgers Free Agent They Can't Afford to Lose (and One They Can)

What Tarik Skubal Said (and Didn't Say) About His Future After Dodgers' NLCS Loss

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Dodgers utility star and fan favorite Kiké Hernandez revealed his plans for free agency after the conclusion of the team's 2026 season👀👀



Do you want to see Kiké back next year? Why or why not?⬇️ pic.twitter.com/EmYxNfVsz9 — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) October 18, 2026

Max Muncy:



2025 vs. 2026



Games: 100 → 149

AVG: .243 → .252

HR: 19 → 29

RBI: 67 → 76

OBP: .376 → .348

OPS: .846 → .838



He might not always get the recognition, but his consistency and power remain a huge part of this team's success. #Dodgers — Gr8Danbino (@DodgersDan81) October 18, 2026

The Korean call on Shohei’s home run in Game 4 was ELECTRIC! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZGlSqsvazj — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) October 18, 2026

On this day in #Dodgers history:



October 18, 2020



Down 3–1 in the NLCS, the Dodgers completed an incredible comeback against the Braves.



Mookie Betts robbed Freddie Freeman of a home run, and Cody Bellinger delivered the go-ahead solo shot in the 7th.



Dodgers win 4–3 and… pic.twitter.com/qB9qNc5gpH — Gr8Danbino (@DodgersDan81) October 18, 2026

MLB insiders expect the Dodgers to have 6 main teams as competition in the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes👀👀



How much do you want the Dodgers to offer Skubal?⬇️ pic.twitter.com/aJPKgaOWwe — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) October 19, 2026

Shohei Ohtani is preparing to pitch in 2027 and is comitting the off season to getting health in order to pitch and hit 🚨



🎥: @BleacherReport pic.twitter.com/Jxocbshs9p — Big League Digest (@BigLeagueDigest) October 18, 2026

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.