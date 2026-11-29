The Los Angeles Dodgers' offseason has been lackluster, to say the least.

Their top free agent, Tarik Skubal, signed a record contract with the New York Mets. Their next best free agent, Alex Vesia, is joining him in Queens, while another key reliever in Evan Phillips is also heading to the National League East with the Atlanta Braves.

The Dodgers don’t appear to have another special winter in them, especially with the collective bargaining agreement set to expire on Dec. 1.

The loss of Skubal is the biggest one the Dodgers suffered. The two-time Cy Young award winner signed a record nine-year, $450 million contract with the Mets, making it the largest total contract and highest annual value for a pitcher in MLB history.

While the Mets came out victorious, the Dodgers were among the top landing spots, too.

According to ESPN’s Buster Onley, those close to Skubal believed a return to Los Angeles was likely. The Dodgers, however, never came close to the top bidding.

“Skubal is headed to the Mets without receiving a formal offer from the Dodgers — despite the fact that some friends of Skubal believe his general preference was to return to L.A., if the Dodgers’ bid had been equal," Olney wrote.

After Skubal and the Dodgers were eliminated in the 2026 NL Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, the left-hander said how much it meant to him to be with an organization like Los Angeles.

“I mean, incredible organization, incredible teammates, incredible fanbase,” Skubal said at the time. “Honored to wear the LA across your chest and on the hat. Doesn’t make this feel any better. It sucks, but I think everybody in here gave it everything they had, and sometimes that’s just baseball.”

“The group of guys, the clubhouse, the culture they have here, is real,” he added added. “I was honored to be a part of it.”

What are the Dodgers' Plans as the Expected Lockout Approaches?

After losing Skubal, the Dodgers had several options to explore. However, that has now changed with a flurry of moves that transpired on Thanksgiving weekend.

Left-hander Adrian Morejon was viewed as a primary replacement, but he signed with the Toronto Blue Jays. Vesia signed, too, leaving the Dodgers without any clear options with just days to go until the expected lockout.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see the Dodgers stand pat between now and then, and wait until the new CBA is ratified before they look to significantly upgrade their roster.

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