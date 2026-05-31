Dodgers Notes: Teoscar Hernandez Injury Update, Shohei Ohtani Dissed, Tarik Skubal to LA?

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-3, on Saturday night and moved to 37-21 on the year.

Right-hander Rouki Sasaki struck out seven across 5.1 innings of work and allowed one earned run, a solo home run in the second inning.

Offensively, it was Alex Call who responded in the second inning to get the defending champions on the board with an RBI single. While LA led 3-1 in the eighth inning, Tanner Scott allowed three runs, leading to his first blown save of the season.

Ahead of Saturday's contest, the Dodgers received some promising news on Teoscar Hernández as he continues to nurse a hamstring injury suffered earlier this week. General manager Brandon Gomes spoke on the MRI results on Friday being better than the team initially though.

“The MRI read better than we had expected,” Gomes said. “Hamstrings are tricky. But once he gets going, we’re hoping it’ll be a quick return, and we’ll try to get him some rehab at-bats.

"When [his groin injury] happened last year, we probably rushed it a bit on that front. We’re getting treatment for the next however many days, and then as he starts getting into things, how he’s responding, we’ll see."

In other news, superstar Shohei Ohtani was dissed by an MLB analyst who said he wasn't "overly impressed" with him on the pitching front. Despite the four-time MVP's 0.82 ERA through 55 frames thus far, the analyst had harsh words for the National League Cy Young contender.

Finally, the Dodgers are expected to be a finalist in the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes as the Detroit Tigers are expected to trade their ace ahead of this year's deadline. When it comes to sheer dominance on the mound, Skubal is someone that can exponentially increase the already large chances of the Dodgers becoming the baseball world's first three-peat team in over a quarter century.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Get Good News on Teoscar Hernandez Injury

MLB Analyst 'Not Impressed' With Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani as a Pitcher This Year

Dodgers Expected to Be One of Four Finalists for Tarik Skubal in Blockbuster Trade

Dodgers' Hyeseong Kim Responds to Dave Roberts' Assessment of His Struggles

Dodgers Have 2 of World's Top 25 Highest-Paid Athletes, Per Latest Report

Dodgers Manager Reveals Why Hyeseong Kim Was Suddenly Optioned to Triple-A

Dodgers Lineup vs Phillies: Max Muncy Out, Santiago Espinal Starting

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

An MLB analyst revealed why he's "not impressed" with Shohei Ohtani's pitching this year for the Dodgers😳😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/zM7CSBJoLL — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) May 30, 2026

ALEX CALL TIES IT UP 🔥



He’s 7-for-17 with runners in scoring position this season pic.twitter.com/p6kYbs6zMx — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) May 31, 2026

The Hernández boys. 🥹



Thank you for helping us celebrate Teoscar on his bobblehead night presented by @Yaamava! pic.twitter.com/YIPPy09IVp — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 31, 2026

What is your honest assessment of Kyle Tucker’s season so far? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/67qN7nDzGy — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) May 30, 2026

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