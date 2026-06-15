Dodgers Notes: Veteran Could Get DFA’d, Shohei Ohtani Injury Update, Tarik Skubal Trade?
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The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Chicago White Sox, 6-4, on Sunday afternoon and fell to 45-27 on the year after the rubber match defeat.
Emmet Sheehan struck out eight across five-plus innings of work but couldn't record an out in the sixth while allowing three earned runs.
Offensively, Freddie Freeman got things started with a home run in the first inning, but a six-run sixth inning from Chicago pushed things out of reach, despite a Mookie Betts a solo shot in the eighth and Alex Freeland bringing in a run in the seventh and ninth innings.
In other news, a Dodgers infielder is at risk of being designated for assignment according to an MLB insider. His production at the plate has been critical thus far, but with Tommy Edman nearing a return to action, the veteran's days may be numbered.
In other news, superstar Shohei Ohtani provided an update on his knee injury that caused him to miss Friday's game. The four-time MVP was able to return for the remainder of the series and even hit a leadoff home run during his Saturday return.
“I felt good waking up in the morning,” Ohtani said. “I feel good now. So I’m pretty confident that I’ll be able to stay healthy, and should be good to go tomorrow as well.”
Finally, a key insider linked the Dodgers to Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, but this time, detailed why having him and giving up a significant amount to do so may be just as valuable as keeping him away from a would-be rival team's rotation.
"That said, the Dodgers can play spoiler in the trade market, as much to hinder other contenders as to help themselves. Sure, Tarik Skubal, to cite one keen example, might not be necessary to the Dodgers' three-peat hopes. But if they have Skubal and no one else does, their probabilities grow only stronger," the insider wrote.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Could Cut Ties With Veteran Infielder Sooner Rather Than Later
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Provides Injury Update on Himself After Hurting Knee
MLB Insider Lays Out Why Dodgers Need to Pursue Tarik Skubal in Trade
Dodgers Injury Updates: Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell, Brock Stewart
Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Huge Series vs 41-27 Rays
Dodgers' 2025 Draft Pick Already Making Name for Himself in Minor Leagues
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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