Dodgers Notes: Veteran Could Get DFA’d, Shohei Ohtani Injury Update, Tarik Skubal Trade?

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Chicago White Sox, 6-4, on Sunday afternoon and fell to 45-27 on the year after the rubber match defeat.

Emmet Sheehan struck out eight across five-plus innings of work but couldn't record an out in the sixth while allowing three earned runs.

Offensively, Freddie Freeman got things started with a home run in the first inning, but a six-run sixth inning from Chicago pushed things out of reach, despite a Mookie Betts a solo shot in the eighth and Alex Freeland bringing in a run in the seventh and ninth innings.

In other news, a Dodgers infielder is at risk of being designated for assignment according to an MLB insider. His production at the plate has been critical thus far, but with Tommy Edman nearing a return to action, the veteran's days may be numbered.

In other news, superstar Shohei Ohtani provided an update on his knee injury that caused him to miss Friday's game. The four-time MVP was able to return for the remainder of the series and even hit a leadoff home run during his Saturday return.

“I felt good waking up in the morning,” Ohtani said. “I feel good now. So I’m pretty confident that I’ll be able to stay healthy, and should be good to go tomorrow as well.”

Finally, a key insider linked the Dodgers to Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, but this time, detailed why having him and giving up a significant amount to do so may be just as valuable as keeping him away from a would-be rival team's rotation.

"That said, the Dodgers can play spoiler in the trade market, as much to hinder other contenders as to help themselves. Sure, Tarik Skubal, to cite one keen example, might not be necessary to the Dodgers' three-peat hopes. But if they have Skubal and no one else does, their probabilities grow only stronger," the insider wrote.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Could Cut Ties With Veteran Infielder Sooner Rather Than Later

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Provides Injury Update on Himself After Hurting Knee

MLB Insider Lays Out Why Dodgers Need to Pursue Tarik Skubal in Trade

Dodgers Injury Updates: Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell, Brock Stewart

Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Huge Series vs 41-27 Rays

Dodgers' 2025 Draft Pick Already Making Name for Himself in Minor Leagues

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Big swing from Freddie! pic.twitter.com/nTLeQ93t57 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 14, 2026

Just some old friends catching up 🤣



Shohei Ohtani and Munetaka Murakami provided some entertainment during the Dodgers-White Sox game



(via NHK) pic.twitter.com/d6YVU4Ugbn — MLB (@MLB) June 14, 2026

Danny Lehmann on Mookie Betts' recent success at the plate:



“The quality of contact is way up. Even some of his outs in this series were really good, really hard-hit barreled balls to the outfield. So it’s really encouraging for us, for Mookie, to get back to where I know he… pic.twitter.com/Q7ozsGJes2 — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) June 15, 2026

"I felt good, I felt like I had my stuff... fell apart towards the end."



Emmet Sheehan (L (3-4), 5.0 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, BB, 8 K, 85 P) talks to the media after the #Dodgers lose to the White Sox, 6-4. pic.twitter.com/wIH9AfJZHs — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) June 14, 2026

Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani provided an injury update on himself after hurting his knee, saying he's not 100 percent😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/TMp6hvafPL — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) June 14, 2026

Stephen Nelson shared a story on the broadcast that after Yoshinobu Yamamoto exited yesterday’s game, he joked:



“I did it again.”



Shohei Ohtani then walked over and told him he’d “throw a consolation party.”



Savage ☠️ pic.twitter.com/aYUt9oyOm9 — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) June 14, 2026

"They made a few adjustments as an offense and exposed me, personally."



Dalton Rushing (1-4, R, 2 K) talks with the media after the #Dodgers drop the series finale, losing 6-4 to the White Sox. pic.twitter.com/znPGIEeXGM — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) June 14, 2026

Since the calendar flipped to June, Josue De Paula has taken his game to another level.



MLB's No. 8 prospect (#Dodgers) rounded out the weekend with a mammoth game at Double-A: https://t.co/1Na9wnGdJG pic.twitter.com/6kq13uso8X — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 15, 2026

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