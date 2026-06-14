Dodgers Injury Updates: Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell, Brock Stewart

The Los Angeles Dodgers have continued to perform at a high level this season despite the team seeing multiple key players go down with injuries.

This speaks to the level of depth that the organization has put into place, with the team having plenty of options that bring strong production.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts recenrtly provided some injury updates on a few of the bigger names currently sitting on the injured list in the pitching department.

"I expect him to make his start on Wednesday. I expect him to be in there either tomorrow or the next day, until I hear otherwise."



Dave Roberts speaks on Ohtani's knee injury ahead of today's matchup with the White Sox. Catch all the #Dodgers action on SNLA+ at no extra cost… pic.twitter.com/5XwuEzLxyy — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) June 12, 2026

Tyler Glasnow Injury Update

Tyler Glasnow has been out since he left a game early against the Houston Astros in early May due to back spasms. The injury didn't seem that bad originally, but Glasnow suffered a setback in his recovery and was placed on the 60-day injured list.

However, according to Roberts, the right-hander is doing well and has started to progress in his thorwing progam.

"Glas feels great so he's going to start kind of ramping things up, which is good," Roberts said.

Glasnow was in the middle of a nice season for the Dodgers before the injury, posting an ERA of 2.72 over seven starts. Once he returns, the tall righty will return to his spot as one of the key starters within the Dodgers rotation.

Blake Snell Injury Update

Blake Snell has been out after undergoing elbow surgery to remove loose bodies. The left-hander saw his season delayed due to shoulder fatigue from last year's postseason, and returned for only one start.

Something didn't feel right for Snell, and he immediately went back on the IL due to the elbow injury. Snell underwent the new NanoNeedle surgery, and he has already started a throwing program.

Roberts confirmed that he is on track right now, but that he's still trying to ramp himself back up.

"Snell is doing his progression," Roberts said.

Roberts was asked if Snell had started playing catch yet, with the Dodgers manager confirming that he would be starting that activity soon.

Brock Stewart Injury Update

Brock Stewart has been out with a bone spur in his left foot, and his recovery has been taking longer than expected. His time on the mound this season has been very limited, with Stewart only throwing two innings this year at the big league level.

The right-hander recently went out on a rehab assignment, which is great news for his return. The Dodgers manager was asked whether Stewart would have a longer rehab assignment (the maximum is 30 days) or if he could come back sooner.

"I don't know that answer. It's a build-up situation, but it's also a foot, kind of how that responds to the workload, so I don't know that answer right now," Roberts said.

When he returns, Stewart should become a key piece in the Dodgers' bullpen, assuming he can stay healthy. Since coming to the Dodgers at the trade deadline last year, Stewart has seen a long list of injuries take place.

Brock Stewart's current Dodgers tenure:



7/31: Traded to LA for James Outman

8/3-8/9: Four appearances

8/12: Placed on IL

9/26: Season-ending surgery announced

3/22: Placed on IL to open season

5/6: Activated off IL

5/6-5/8: Two appearances

5/9: Placed on IL



Just brutal. pic.twitter.com/7ZokA1QURR — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) May 9, 2026

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