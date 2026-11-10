Dodgers Officially Hire New Hitting Coach to Replace Aaron Bates

The Los Angeles Dodgers have officially hired a new hitting coach to replace Aaron Bates, who parted ways with the organization after 12 years this offseason.

The Dodgers announced on Tuesday that they hired Pedro Guerrero to the staff as a major league hitting coach. Guerrero will join Robert Van Scoyoc on the Dodgers' hitting staff.

Who is Pedro Guerrero, the Dodgers' New Hitting Coach?

Guerrero is a former infielder who was the Miami Marlins hitting coach the last two years.

The 37-year old has spent time as a hitting coach with the Philadelphia Phillies (2018-21), San Francisco Giants (2022-24) and Marlins (2025-26) before joining the LA staff.

During the 2026 season, the Marlins offense ranked in the top 10 in MLB in on-base percentage (.320, 6th), batting average (.249, 7th) and OPS (.727, 9th).

As a player, Guerrero played eight minor league seasons, but never reached the MLB level. He initially signed with the Dodgers as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic in 2006. Overall, he hit .236 across 411 career minor league games with 23 home runs and 163 RBIs. He reached as high as Triple-A Albuquerque.

In addition to his time as a hitting coach, Guerrero was a rookie level bench coach in the Dodgers organization from 2016-17.

Why Did the Dodgers Get Rid of Aaron Bates?

As for Bates, he suddenly left the organization after 12 seasons after the two sides couldn't reach agreement on a new deal.

He told the Los Angeles Times that he was essentially forced out after his contract expired and the organization gave him a noncompetitive offer to return.

“Basically, they said, ‘I think we should go our separate ways,” Bates told The LA Times. “I was just very taken aback, in a sense, by that.”

As reported by Maddie Lee of the LA Times: "Bates rejected the Dodgers’ first offer, which was for multiple years, as MLB Trade Rumors first reported. But Bates and his representation saw it as 'not a competitive offer.' [Dodgers general manager Brandon] Gomes declined to comment on negotiations, as a general team policy, but wished 'nothing but the best for Aaron and his family.'"

“Processing it, I think that there’s always a time and a place, and I think that things run their course,” Bates said. “But I have nothing but amazing things to say about the Dodgers organization and people.”

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