Dodgers Notes: LA Signs Utility Man, Aaron Bates Talks Sudden Exit, Josue De Paula Good News
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The Los Angeles Dodgers brought back a veteran utility man to mark the first signing of the offseason. After he started the 2026 campaign with the San Francisco Giants, he was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays organization in April before being traded once again to LA before May.
During his time with Triple-A Oklahoma City, the utility man was hitting .293 with a .998 OPS before his season ended in June due to an injury.
In other news, former Dodgers hitting coach Aaron Bates spoke on his recent departure from the organization, going as far as saying he was essentially forced out. He made sure to note his admiration for the team as he now looks for his next opportunity.
“Processing it, I think that there’s always a time and a place, and I think that things run their course,” Bates said. “But I have nothing but amazing things to say about the Dodgers organization and people.”
Finally, there is an exciting update regarding Josue De Paula.
After an extremely successful Double-A campaign, hitting .303 in 124 games and adding 27 home runs and 104 RBIs, he was called up in September to make his MLB debut despite no Triple-A experience. With his first MLB hit being a three-run home run, he hit .323 with a 1.081 OPS across 11 regular season games.
During the postseason, it was difficult to insert the much-needed offensive boost since De Paula didn't have any defensive experience above the Double-A level. Though it can be assumed he will get the necessary work this offseason, an impending MLB lockout would bar De Paula from working with Dodgers coaches or facilities.
According to a team insider, a Gold Glove award winning outfielder is expected to work with De Paula this offseason, regardless of if/when a lockout occurs (or for how long it may be).
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Bring Back Veteran Utility Man as First Offseason Signing
Dodgers Hitting Coach Says Organization Essentially Forced Him Out
Dodgers' Josue De Paula Expected to Work With Gold Glove Outfielder This Offseason
Dodgers 'Unlikely' to Offer Tarik Skubal Record-Breaking Contract: Report
3 Dodgers Who Could Be Traded This Offseason, From Obvious to Bold
Projecting the Dodgers 2027 Starting Rotation: Who Replaces Tarik Skubal?
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson