Dodgers Notes: LA Signs Utility Man, Aaron Bates Talks Sudden Exit, Josue De Paula Good News

The Los Angeles Dodgers brought back a veteran utility man to mark the first signing of the offseason. After he started the 2026 campaign with the San Francisco Giants, he was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays organization in April before being traded once again to LA before May.

During his time with Triple-A Oklahoma City, the utility man was hitting .293 with a .998 OPS before his season ended in June due to an injury.

In other news, former Dodgers hitting coach Aaron Bates spoke on his recent departure from the organization, going as far as saying he was essentially forced out. He made sure to note his admiration for the team as he now looks for his next opportunity.

“Processing it, I think that there’s always a time and a place, and I think that things run their course,” Bates said. “But I have nothing but amazing things to say about the Dodgers organization and people.”

Finally, there is an exciting update regarding Josue De Paula.

After an extremely successful Double-A campaign, hitting .303 in 124 games and adding 27 home runs and 104 RBIs, he was called up in September to make his MLB debut despite no Triple-A experience. With his first MLB hit being a three-run home run, he hit .323 with a 1.081 OPS across 11 regular season games.

During the postseason, it was difficult to insert the much-needed offensive boost since De Paula didn't have any defensive experience above the Double-A level. Though it can be assumed he will get the necessary work this offseason, an impending MLB lockout would bar De Paula from working with Dodgers coaches or facilities.

According to a team insider, a Gold Glove award winning outfielder is expected to work with De Paula this offseason, regardless of if/when a lockout occurs (or for how long it may be).

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Bring Back Veteran Utility Man as First Offseason Signing

Dodgers Hitting Coach Says Organization Essentially Forced Him Out

Dodgers' Josue De Paula Expected to Work With Gold Glove Outfielder This Offseason

Dodgers 'Unlikely' to Offer Tarik Skubal Record-Breaking Contract: Report

3 Dodgers Who Could Be Traded This Offseason, From Obvious to Bold

Projecting the Dodgers 2027 Starting Rotation: Who Replaces Tarik Skubal?

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Dodgers outfielder Josue De Paula is expected to work with a Gold Glove outfielder this offseason in the hopes of becoming an elite defender in left field👀👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/tifzEIh9QI — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) November 8, 2026

Josue De Paula plans to work with former MLB outfielder Alex Ochoa at Scott Boras’ training facility in Miami this offseason, Dylan Hernández reports. Boras also expects Jackie Bradley Jr. to help.



Improving his defense could give the Dodgers more reason to give De Paula regular… pic.twitter.com/158qqWq8qj — Blue Dynasty (@D_BlueDynasty) November 9, 2026

Kyle Tucker’s contract is viewed as one of the worst in baseball from a tradeability standpoint. 😳



His remaining 3 years, $175 million with the Dodgers ranks as the 3rd most untradeable contract in MLB, according to @JoelReuterBR



Although, I don’t think the Dodgers planned on… pic.twitter.com/vxvtVbMPot — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) November 8, 2026

A $700 million superstar joined the Dodgers and chose to act like a rookie.



When Shohei Ohtani arrived in Los Angeles in February 2024, he was asked about building relationships with his new teammates.



His answer was simple:



"I'm on a brand new team, so I'm going to act like… pic.twitter.com/nB2YdvWnPq — Takumi from Japan 🇯🇵 (@TheVelocityVers) November 8, 2026

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