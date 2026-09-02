Dodgers Officially Release 10 Players From Organization

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been active in terms of roster movement this week, completing a rare September trade with the Toronto Blue Jays while also making a six-player roster move on Tuesday.

Before that, the team made some roster changes throughout the organization.

According to the team's transaction log on MiLB.com, the Dodgers released eight players at the end of August. Additionally, they released two players earlier in the month, bringing the total to 10.

The group of eight players released were with the team in the Dominican Summer League. The two players were in the Arizona Complex League.

Here's information on all 10 players who were officially released this past month.

Alexis Reyes, RHP

Reyes, 19, signed with the Dodgers in December 2024 as an international free agent out of Venezuela.

He spent the last two seasons in the DSL, compiling a 9.71 ERA across 46.1 innings with 39 strikeouts to 37 walks.

Enmanuel De La Rosa, RHP

De La Rosa, 23, joined the Dodgers in August 2025 as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic.

He had a 3.67 ERA across 41.2 innings in the DSL this year after accruing a 4.32 ERA over 8.1 innings last year.

Angel Rodriguez, RHP

Rodriguez, 22, signed with the Dodgers this past March as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic.

He made seven appearances in the DSL, compiling a 16.88 ERA with eight strikeouts to nine walks.

Eliecer Zambrano, RHP

Zambrano, 17, signed with the Dodgers this past January as an international free agent out of Panama.

He made 13 appearances in the DSL this year, accruing a 3.78 ERA with just six strikeouts to 15 walks over 16.2 innings.

Joldelanio De Los Santos, RHP

De Los Santos, 22, signed with the Dodgers in July 2021 as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic.

He's spent the last five seasons in the DSL, compiling a 6.05 ERA over 64 innings. This year, he had a 54.00 ERA, allowing eight earned runs (11 runs total) over 1.1 innings in three appearances.

Jesus Garcia, RHP

Garcia, 19, signed with the Dodgers as an international free agent this past May out of the Dominican Republic.

He made 12 appearances in the DSL, accruing a 12.15 ERA with just eight strikeouts to 18 walks.

Franderly Morel, LHP

Morel, 22, signed with the Dodgers in 2022 as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic.

He was in the DSL from 2023-25 before coming stateside this year.

The left-hander had an 8.48 ERA across 28.2 innings with 32 strikeouts to 13 walks in 19 appearances this season.

Jhosman Theran, OF

Theran, 18, signed with the Dodgers in January 2025 as an international free agent out of Colombia.

He's spent the last two seasons in the DSL, appearing in a total of 82 games and hitting .201 with three home runs, 19 RBIs and an OPS of .667.

Leider Padilla, OF

Padilla, 19, signed with the Dodgers as an international free agent out of Venezuela in 2024.

He spent the 2024 and 2025 seasons in the DSL before coming stateside in 2026 (after a brief stint in the DSL). In 23 games for the ACL Dodgers, he hit .246 with two home runs, nine RBIs and an OPS of .732. He had 21 strikeouts to three walks.

Moises Rangel, C

Rangel, 18, signed with the Dodgers as an international free agent out of Venezuela in January 2025.

He hit .209 with an OPS of .653 in 27 games in the DSL last year. He hit .262 with an OPS of .821 across 25 games in the DSL this year.

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