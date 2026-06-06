Dodgers Officially Release 2 Players From Organization

The Los Angeles Dodgers released two players from the organization this week.

A right-handed pitcher who spent four years in the organization and a catcher who joined the team this offseason have each been released, per the team's transaction log on MiLB.com.

Catcher Seby Zavala was officially released by the Triple-A Oklahoma City Comets, while right-handed pitcher Marco Corcho was released by the Arizona Complex League Dodgers.

Dodgers Release Seby Zavala

Zavala, 32, signed with the Dodgers on a minor league deal in February and joined the team at big league spring training.

He appeared in 16 Cactus League games, going 4-for-18 (.222) with one home run, six RBIs and an OPS of .722.

Zavala was assigned to Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he played in 16 games, slashing .196/.323/.353 with two home runs, eight RBIs and an OPS of .676.

He was transferred to the Development List on three separate occasions before ultimately being released.

Zavala was initially drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the 12th round of the 2015 MLB Draft. He worked his way up the organization and was a top-30 prospect for the team in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

He made his MLB debut in 2019, and also appeared in big league games from 2021-23 with Chicago before being designated for assignment and claimed off waivers by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He finished the 2023 season with Arizona and then spent 2024 with the Seattle Mariners, appearing in 18 games.

Overall, Zavala has appeared in 194 games at the major league level, hitting .205 with 15 home runs, 56 RBIs and an OPS of .613. He spent the 2025 season with the Boston Red Sox, but didn't get back to the major league level.

Dodgers Release Marco Corcho

Corcho, 21, initially signed with the Dodgers in July 2022 as an international free agent out of Colombia.

He was in the Dominican Summer League in 2023 before coming stateside in 2024. He never reached higher than Single-A with the Dodgers.

Across 83 relief appearances in his minor leage career with the Dodgers, Corcho went 8-8 with a 7.00 ERA across 100.1 innings. He had 109 strikeouts to 84 walks with a 2.01 WHIP.

Corcho will now head to free agency, where he'll look for his next opportunity in professional baseball. At 21 years old, he has plenty of time to continue developing.

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