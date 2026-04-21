Dodgers Pitcher Makes Shocking Admission About World Series vs Blue Jays
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The 2025 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays will go down in history as one of the greatest of all time.
Not only was the series unbelievable — going seven games and featuring an 18-inning thriller as well as countless other memorable moments — but Game 7 alone was one of the greatest games in MLB history.
While the Dodgers ultimately won the series by taking Game 7 in 11 innings, reliever Blake Treinen believes there was a lot of luck on his team's side. He believes everything "just went right" for LA to become back-to-back World Series champions.
“It’s like if you played that World Series out a hundred times, the Blue Jays would probably win 99 times,” Treinen said earlier this month. “Everything just worked out for us. All the things just went right.”
Everyone talks about Game 7, and rightfully so, but the Blue Jays also pushed the Dodgers to the brink of elimination in Game 6, when they led the series 3-2 in Toronto.
The Blue Jays had the winning run at the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning of Game 6, only for the Dodgers to turn an improbable double play to force a Game 7.
The Blue Jays then had the Dodgers on the ropes in Game 7, sitting just two outs away from a championship in the top of the ninth inning. But No. 9 hitter Miguel Rojas hit a game-tying home run, one of the most improbable in MLB history.
But the Blue Jays still had chances to win after that.
In the bottom of the ninth inning, the Blue Jays loaded the bases with only one out in a 4-4 game. They couldn't score, in large part because of a great defensive play by Rojas and another by Andy Pages.
Then, after Will Smith hit a go-ahead home run in the top of the 11th inning, the Blue Jays again threatened in the bottom half of the inning, with runners on first and third and only one out.
Alejandro Kirk, however, grounded into a World Series-ending double play, crowning the Dodgers back-to-back champions.
Time and time again over the course of the seven games against the Blue Jays, the Dodgers seemingly escaped defeat, lending credence to Treinen's point. He's not the only Dodger to feel this way, too.
“I think everybody in the world thought that [we were gonna lose], so I’d be lying if I didn’t,” Betts said recently. “I mean, obviously, you don’t wanna have those bad thoughts. But I mean, who doesn’t have that thought in that situation?”
“There were so many different times we could’ve lost,” Freddie Freeman added. “And it was just like, ‘Wow, we got out of that one. We got out of this one.’ … I’m sure if we sat down, you’d probably count on multiple hands, ‘How did we get out of that?’”
In the end, maybe with some luck on their side, the Dodgers etched their names in history as the 2025 World Series champions,
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Noah Camras graduated from the University of Southern California in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He was born and raised in Los Angeles and has extensively covered Southern California sports in his career. Noah is the publisher of Dodgers on SI after contributing as a writer and editor over the last three years.Follow noahcamras