Dodgers Pitcher Makes Shocking Admission About World Series vs Blue Jays

The 2025 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays will go down in history as one of the greatest of all time.

Not only was the series unbelievable — going seven games and featuring an 18-inning thriller as well as countless other memorable moments — but Game 7 alone was one of the greatest games in MLB history.

While the Dodgers ultimately won the series by taking Game 7 in 11 innings, reliever Blake Treinen believes there was a lot of luck on his team's side. He believes everything "just went right" for LA to become back-to-back World Series champions.

“It’s like if you played that World Series out a hundred times, the Blue Jays would probably win 99 times,” Treinen said earlier this month. “Everything just worked out for us. All the things just went right.”

Everyone talks about Game 7, and rightfully so, but the Blue Jays also pushed the Dodgers to the brink of elimination in Game 6, when they led the series 3-2 in Toronto.

The Blue Jays had the winning run at the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning of Game 6, only for the Dodgers to turn an improbable double play to force a Game 7.

Tyler Glasnow came into a second and third no outs jam with the winning run at the plate.



He needed 3 pitches to record 3 outs and send the Dodgers to a Game 7.



What a performance from the Santa Clarita native (with some help from Kiké Hernandez).pic.twitter.com/tk2vdLgEJS — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) November 1, 2025

The Blue Jays then had the Dodgers on the ropes in Game 7, sitting just two outs away from a championship in the top of the ninth inning. But No. 9 hitter Miguel Rojas hit a game-tying home run, one of the most improbable in MLB history.

Miguel Rojas with the biggest swing of his life.



What a decision from Dave Roberts to put him into this series.



The Dodgers and Blue Jays are tied at 4.pic.twitter.com/czc2KPJYXe — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) November 2, 2025

But the Blue Jays still had chances to win after that.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, the Blue Jays loaded the bases with only one out in a 4-4 game. They couldn't score, in large part because of a great defensive play by Rojas and another by Andy Pages.

Miguel Rojas is trying to make the latest World Series MVP run of all time.



He saved the Dodgers' season on offense with a game-tying home run. He just saved the Dodgers' season on defense.



Oh my god.pic.twitter.com/toAymjcEDK — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) November 2, 2025

Yoshinobu Yamamoto just entered the game on zero days' rest.



He recorded two outs with the bases loaded and one out to send this game to extra innings.



This game is unbelievable. Yoshinobu Yamamoto is the World Series MVP if the Dodgers win.pic.twitter.com/bvAoZOuRE1 — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) November 2, 2025

Then, after Will Smith hit a go-ahead home run in the top of the 11th inning, the Blue Jays again threatened in the bottom half of the inning, with runners on first and third and only one out.

Alejandro Kirk, however, grounded into a World Series-ending double play, crowning the Dodgers back-to-back champions.

Top Plays of 2025: No. 1



- World Series Game 7

- Bottom of the 11th, 1-run lead

- Tying run on 3B



Yoshinobu Yamamoto induces a double play, and the @Dodgers win back-to-back titles! pic.twitter.com/0pk7x91M9P — MLB (@MLB) December 10, 2025

Time and time again over the course of the seven games against the Blue Jays, the Dodgers seemingly escaped defeat, lending credence to Treinen's point. He's not the only Dodger to feel this way, too.

“I think everybody in the world thought that [we were gonna lose], so I’d be lying if I didn’t,” Betts said recently. “I mean, obviously, you don’t wanna have those bad thoughts. But I mean, who doesn’t have that thought in that situation?”

“There were so many different times we could’ve lost,” Freddie Freeman added. “And it was just like, ‘Wow, we got out of that one. We got out of this one.’ … I’m sure if we sat down, you’d probably count on multiple hands, ‘How did we get out of that?’”

In the end, maybe with some luck on their side, the Dodgers etched their names in history as the 2025 World Series champions,

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