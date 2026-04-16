Dodgers' Dave Roberts Plans to Never Watch Game 7 of 2025 World Series Again

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays competed in one of the greatest World Series of all-time in 2025.

The matchup reached its peak in a Game 7 that featured a benches-clearing brawl, a three-run home run from Bo Bichette, a game-tying bomb from the Dodgers' No. 9 hitter Miguel Rojas in the ninth and Yoshinobu Yamamoto closing the door on a Blue Jays lineup on zero days' rest.

On The Dan Patrick Show, Roberts revealed he's yet to rewatch the game, and has no plans to ever watch the entirety of the extra-innings thriller again.

"I haven't watched Game 7 in its entirety ever, and I just don't really have any interest," Roberts said. "It was a great game, great series."

So why doesn't Roberts want to relive it?

"I don't know," Roberts said. "Maybe I guess for fear that the result might change."

World Series Game 7 was dubbed by ESPN as the greatest game ever played as two countries squared off in an epic finale.

“None of the 51 million people who watched Game 7 of the World Series will ever forget it as long as they live. And objectively, we’ve never seen a championship hang in the balance so many times in a single night,” ESPN’s Paul Hembekides wrote.

“Using championship win probability added (cWPA), nine plays swung the World Series by at least 15% — two more than the previous record of seven during Game 7 in 1924.

“By that measure, we witnessed three of the 12 most pivotal plays in baseball history (Alejandro Kirk’s double play to end the game, Will Smith’s game-winning home run, Miguel Rojas’ tying home run). You could watch every game played for the next 100 years and never see another one like it.”

The nail-biting finale to the 2025 season was pure excitement, but like Roberts, many of his players still feel anxiety surrounding Game 7.

Dodgers star Mookie Betts thought LA's season was going to end poorly at the Rogers Centre.

“I think everybody in the world thought that [we were gonna lose], so I’d be lying if I didn’t,” Mookie Betts recently said to the California Post. “I mean, obviously, you don’t wanna have those bad thoughts. But I mean, who doesn’t have that thought in that situation?”

Rojas, a forever World Series hero, still had his own doubts before the swing of his life.

“I can’t really lie, saying that I wasn’t worried,” Rojas said. “Being down 3–0 in a World Series game, where you know it’s all hands on deck from their bullpen … you’re kind of wondering, like, ‘Hey, is this gonna be it?’”

Freddie Freeman admitted the Dodgers could have lost multiple times.

“There were so many different times we could’ve lost,” Freeman said. “And it was just like, ‘Wow, we got out of that one. We got out of this one.’ … I’m sure if we sat down, you’d probably count on multiple hands, ‘How did we get out of that?’”

And so, Roberts' declaration that he will never watch World Series Game 7 in its entirety makes perfect sense. The Dodgers skipper lived it and celebrated it in the moment — and that appears to be enough.

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