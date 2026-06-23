Dodgers' Brock Stewart Admits He's Embarrassed by Constant Injuries

When the Los Angeles Dodgers traded for veteran relief pitcher Brock Stewart last summer, the team had hoped for him to be a big contributor out of the bullpen.

But Stewart only appeared in four games for the Dodgers before going down with an injury. Stewart was placed on the injured list and didn't pitch again last year.

The veteran opened 2026 on the injured list while recovering from shoulder surgery and was activated in early May to return. But his time was again short-lived as, he went down with a bone spur in his left foot and was placed right back on the injured list.

Brock Stewart's current Dodgers tenure:



7/31: Traded to LA for James Outman

8/3-8/9: Four appearances

8/12: Placed on IL

9/26: Season-ending surgery announced

3/22: Placed on IL to open season

5/6: Activated off IL

5/6-5/8: Two appearances

5/9: Placed on IL



Just brutal. pic.twitter.com/7ZokA1QURR — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) May 9, 2026

Stewart is now back with the Dodgers after being activated ahead of the series opener with the Minnesota Twins. But the veteran opened up about all the injuries he's dealt with, admitting that he's felt some embarrassment.

"I'm not going to sit here and say I maintain perfect mental health," Stewart said. "I deal with struggles. ... It's almost embarrassing, you know, was brought over here midway last year and haven't helped out much, so that's on my mind all the time.

"Don't get me wrong, I work hard, and I want to help out as much as I possibly can."

Like anyone, Stewart is human, and having so many setbacks can be extremely frustrating to deal with. But the veteran is hoping that his injury problems are behind him, and he wants to just focus on helping the Dodgers win games moving forward.

"First of all, it feels a lot better," Stewart said of his foot. "And everything around it is much stronger. ... Fortunately, really the whole time I was able to keep my arm in shape and keep throwing."

In his limited time this season, Stewart did look good for the Dodgers. The veteran made just two appearances, striking out three batters and walking one across two scoreless innings.

The Dodgers are now planning to use the right-hander without any restrictions, giving their bullpen a much-needed boost.

While Stewart wasn't able to help the Dodgers during the run to a World Series title last year, he will have a chance to contribute going forward this season. The Dodgers believed in him last year, and now that he's back, he should quickly move up the leverage ranks in the bullpen.

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