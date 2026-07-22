Dodgers Reclaim MLB’s Best Record as Phillies Lose Due To Horrendous Base Running Mistake

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the best team in baseball once again.

With their 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, the Dodgers have reclaimed the best record in Major League Baseball at 64-38.

They passed the Milwaukee Brewers, who are 63-38 after losing to the New York Mets.

The Brewers held the title for just one day.

Dodgers vs Phillies Recap on Tuesday

The second game of the series got off to a late start due to the rain. The game was initially slated to start at 6:40 p.m. local time. Instead, first pitch was 80 minutes later at 8:00 p.m.

The delay didn't seem to impact the Phillies, as they quickly struck first in the bottom of the first inning thanks to a pair of two-out hits from Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm.

However, Dodgers All-Star starting pitcher Justin Wrobleski settled down after that, and didn't allow the Phillies to score the rest of the way.

The Dodgers recorded their first base runner in the top of the third inning on a double by catcher Eliezer Alfonzo Jr., who was starting in place of Dalton Rushing.

Then, Shohei Ohtani followed with a single, but was thrown out trying to advance to second base. Alfonzo didn't touch home plate before Ohtani was tagged out, leading to the Dodgers not putting up a run.

Shohei Ohtani had a game-tying hit ripped away after Eliezer Alfonzo didn’t reach home before Ohtani was thrown out at second pic.twitter.com/P6l00Bwxpe — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 22, 2026

Fortunately, the offense wasted little time getting the run back, as Andy Pages led the fourth inning off with a single, and Max Muncy then hit a two-run home run to give LA a 2-1 lead.

Max Muncy gives the @Dodgers the lead with a rocket to straightaway center! pic.twitter.com/vF3dph0AAr — MLB (@MLB) July 22, 2026

The home run was Muncy's 228th as a Dodger, bringing him into a tie with Ron Cey for second place on the Los Angeles Dodgers' all-time home run leaderboard. He's tied for fifth on the all-time Dodgers franchise leaderboard, only trailing Roy Campanella (242), Eric Karros (270), Gil Hodges (361) and Duke Snider (389).

Most home runs in Dodgers history:



Duke Snider: 389

Gil Hodges: 361

Eric Karros: 270

Roy Campanella: 242

Max Muncy: 228

Ron Cey: 228 https://t.co/Gn0eEV4eEP — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) July 22, 2026

Muncy's swing proved to be more than enough for Wrobleski, who cruised through 6.1 innings of one-run baseball. After striking out Brandon Marsh in the bottom of the seventh inning, he was pulled in favor of Evan Phillips.

Dodgers All-Star Justin Wrobleski picked up right where he left off in the second half. His final line Tuesday against the Phillies:



6.1 IP

5 H

1 ER

1 B

7 K



In two starts against the Phillies this year he has a 1.35 ERA. His season ERA is down to 2.62. pic.twitter.com/jO5bMSe6OY — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) July 22, 2026

Phillips responded by striking out Derek Hill and Bryson Stott, and then retired Trea Turner to open the eighth inning before giving the ball to Tanner Scott.

Scott took care of Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The Dodgers weren't able to tack on another run after the fourth, bringing Scott back out in the ninth inning to preserve a one-run lead by getting a five-out save.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, the Phillies had runners on second and third base with one out. Then, they ran into a game-ending double play in a brutal base running display you can see here:

THAT'S HOW YOU CLOSE OUT A GAME!! pic.twitter.com/JT0xrz8ZZh — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) July 22, 2026

When Do the Dodgers Play Next?

The Dodgers and Phillies will play the rubber match of this three-game series on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 3:40 p.m. PT/6:40 p.m. ET.

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