It's no secret that the Los Angeles Dodgers could look to trade Teoscar Hernandez this offseason.

The 34-year-old is coming off a down offensive season and remains one of the worst defensive outfielders in Major League Baseball. On top of that, he's on an expiring contract and represents the easiest change the Dodgers could make to their position player group for 2027.

A Hernandez trade would also make room for top prospect Josue De Paula to play on an everyday basis next year in left field. However, the Dodgers need De Paula's defense to be significantly improved by next year, and with an impending lockout coming on Dec. 1, the team won't be able to track his progress or work with him.

So, could the Dodgers trade Hernandez while acquiring an outfielder in return that plays elite defense in left field?

Alex Speier of the Boston Globe believes it's possible, as he linked the Dodgers to Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran in a potential offseason trade.

"Perhaps the Sox could explore a trade with the Dodgers involving right-hander slugger Teoscar Hernandez, who had a slightly above-average line of .256/.308/.441 while averaging 21 homers over the last two years," Speier wrote. "The Sox are looking to add right-handed thump to take advantage of Fenway ... while the Dodgers are looking to add athleticism."

Does Jarren Duran Make Sense for the Dodgers?

Adding Duran would seemingly be counterintuitive for the Dodgers, who want an everyday spot for De Paula, their top prospect.

However, if the team can't trust De Paula's defense, Duran would be a strong candidate to shore up the team's outfield.

The 30-year-old Duran ranked in the 89th percentile with 5 Outs Above Average in 2026. His sprint speed ranked in the 90th percentile.

While he had a down year offensively with an OPS of .627, he's just two years removed from a 2024 season in which he led the league with 48 doubles, 14 triples and had an OPS of .834. He was the All-Star Game MVP that year and finished eighth in MVP voting.

Duran is a clear change-of-scenery candidate, and the Dodgers could feel more comfortable having him roaming left field next year. He's arbitration eligible in 2027 and 2028 before hitting free agency in 2029. The Dodgers could always move off of him next offseason (ahead of his final year of team control) if they deem De Paula ready at that point.

Is a Teoscar Hernandez-Jarren Duran Swap Likely?

At the end of the day, this trade idea from Speier is very unlikely.

If the Dodgers are trading Hernandez, it's almost certainly with the idea that De Paula will be the everyday left fielder. With Andy Pages locked into center field and Kyle Tucker in right, the Dodgers wouldn't have anywhere else to play their potentially generational top prospect.

Thus, while Duran makes sense as a fit on paper, he'll almost certainly end up on a different team if he's traded, which sounds like a real possibility at this point in the offseason.

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