Dodgers Notes: Teoscar Hernandez Trade Update, Tyler Glasnow Could Be Moved, LA Targeting 2 Free Agents
In this story:
The Los Angeles Dodgers have an update on a potential Teoscar Hernandez trade from an insider.
Hernandez started his Dodgers tenure in 2024, having a career year while on a one-year, prove-it contract. He did more than enough to earn a lucrative three-year extension, but as things currently stand heading into 2027, rookie Josue De Paula's emergence can very well spell the end of Hernandez's time in LA while also sparing the final $17.3 million of his deal (with a club option in 2028).
De Paula quickly showed what he can do with a bat, hitting .323 in 11 games at the major league level after being promoted directly from Double-A. However, since he has limited experience in the outfield, the level of trust isn't quite there.
Dodgers insider Katie Woo of The Athletic detailed why a would-be trade essentially hinges on De Paula's progression, something that they won't be able to track if there is a lockout (which appears likely) that would bar teams from contacting their players on the 40-man roster this offseason.
"If De Paula isn’t ready, the Dodgers risk creating a major hole in their outfield," Woo wrote. "A platoon of Hernandez and De Paula is possible, but the Dodgers would likely prefer De Paula get consistent at-bats for his development."
In other news, the Dodgers are reportedly open to parting ways with right-hander Tyler Glasnow. An MLB insider spoke on why the move would make financial sense since he is owed $30 million next season with a $21.5 million player option in 2028. It's also worth noting Glasnow has been a frequent member on the injured list over the course of his career.
Finally, the Dodgers are targeting a pair of free agents that would fill the Miguel Rojas-sized hole on the roster following his retirement. The two Gold Glovers would continue to provide the defense presence that Rojas had while adding a consistent bat to the lineup.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers' Potential Teoscar Hernandez Trade Has Hit a Snag
Dodgers Open to Trading Oft-Injured Starting Pitcher in Potential Blockbuster Move
Dodgers Showing Interest in 2 Gold Glove Free Agents to Replace Miguel Rojas
Dodgers GM Addresses Kiké Hernandez's Future With LA Amid Free Agency
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.
Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson