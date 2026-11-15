Dodgers Notes: Teoscar Hernandez Trade Update, Tyler Glasnow Could Be Moved, LA Targeting 2 Free Agents

The Los Angeles Dodgers have an update on a potential Teoscar Hernandez trade from an insider.

Hernandez started his Dodgers tenure in 2024, having a career year while on a one-year, prove-it contract. He did more than enough to earn a lucrative three-year extension, but as things currently stand heading into 2027, rookie Josue De Paula's emergence can very well spell the end of Hernandez's time in LA while also sparing the final $17.3 million of his deal (with a club option in 2028).

De Paula quickly showed what he can do with a bat, hitting .323 in 11 games at the major league level after being promoted directly from Double-A. However, since he has limited experience in the outfield, the level of trust isn't quite there.

Dodgers insider Katie Woo of The Athletic detailed why a would-be trade essentially hinges on De Paula's progression, something that they won't be able to track if there is a lockout (which appears likely) that would bar teams from contacting their players on the 40-man roster this offseason.

"If De Paula isn’t ready, the Dodgers risk creating a major hole in their outfield," Woo wrote. "A platoon of Hernandez and De Paula is possible, but the Dodgers would likely prefer De Paula get consistent at-bats for his development."

In other news, the Dodgers are reportedly open to parting ways with right-hander Tyler Glasnow. An MLB insider spoke on why the move would make financial sense since he is owed $30 million next season with a $21.5 million player option in 2028. It's also worth noting Glasnow has been a frequent member on the injured list over the course of his career.

Finally, the Dodgers are targeting a pair of free agents that would fill the Miguel Rojas-sized hole on the roster following his retirement. The two Gold Glovers would continue to provide the defense presence that Rojas had while adding a consistent bat to the lineup.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers' Potential Teoscar Hernandez Trade Has Hit a Snag

Dodgers Open to Trading Oft-Injured Starting Pitcher in Potential Blockbuster Move

Dodgers Showing Interest in 2 Gold Glove Free Agents to Replace Miguel Rojas

Dodgers GM Addresses Kiké Hernandez's Future With LA Amid Free Agency

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

The Dodgers trading Teoscar Hernandez and making Josue De Paula the everyday left fielder is far from a sure thing this offseason👀👀



Here's why⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0Z6Mi8punD — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) November 14, 2026

Galen Carr, the Dodgers VP of Player Personnel, told Shoki Oda that if he signs with LA, the organization will create a development plan specifically designed for him, per Dylan Hernandez 👀 pic.twitter.com/JDWRBiQ2Tf — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) November 15, 2026

If Tarik Skubal is looking to top Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s $325M contract, @BenScottStevens doesn’t think the Dodgers have the appetite for a 10-year, $400M commitment@Decker6 puts a few organizations ahead of LA in the Skubal sweepstakes 👀https://t.co/9APidsfseS pic.twitter.com/gJcKlTPYHu — 97.1 The Fan (@TheFanLA) November 14, 2026

The Dodgers are reportedly open to trading Tyler Glasnow in a potential blockbuster offseason move👀👀



Would you want to see LA trade him?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/BzjtLflVPL — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) November 14, 2026

Here’s what the Dodgers lineup looked like when GTA 5 was released:



C — A.J. Ellis

1B — Adrián Gonzalez

2B — Mark Ellis

SS — Hanley Ramirez

3B — Juan Uribe

LF — Carl Crawford

CF — Andre Ethier

RF — Yasiel Puig

SP — Clayton Kershaw pic.twitter.com/1vT0UUh77W — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) November 14, 2026

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