Dodgers Release Starting Lineup for Monday's Series Opener vs Rays

The Los Angeles Dodgers begin a new series with the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night.

The Dodgers are coming off a disappointing 3-3 road trip, while the Rays surprisingly dropped a series to the lowly Los Angeles Angels.

Still, both teams enter this series among the best teams in baseball; the Dodgers are 45-27, while the Rays are 41-27.

Dodgers vs Rays Pitching Matchup on Monday

Left-handed pitcher Eric Lauer is taking the mound for the Dodgers against right-handed pitcher Nick Martinez of the Rays.

Lauer is making his fourth start for Los Angeles since being acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays after he was designated for assignment.

Thus far, Lauer has looked like a steal for LA, sporting a 2.76 ERA across 16.1 innings.

“I think overall it’s stuff that I kind of had been working on. It was just, when I was DFA’d, I think I was on my way to making these adjustments, and I was kind of getting to them,” Lauer said regarding how he's turned things around with LA. “I think here I’ve just been able to implement them a little bit more. And I think the work between starts has been good for me, so being able to just focus on those things, and really put them into play has been big for me.”

As for Martinez, he's having a breakout season with Tampa Bay, going 6-2 with a 2.43 ERA across 13 starts.

Martinez has struggled a bit as of late, though, as he entered June with a 1.62 ERA, but has allowed nine runs over his last two starts.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Mookie Betts, SS Max Muncy, 3B Kyle Tucker, RF Ryan Ward, LF Dalton Rushing, C Alex Freeland, 2B

The Dodgers are going with their standard lineup on Monday, with Ohtani in the leadoff spot as he continues to heal from his knee injury.

Rushing is getting the start behind the plate in the series opener.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Rays on Monday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, June 15 is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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