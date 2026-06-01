Dodgers Reliever Undergoes Surgery, Unlikely to Pitch This Year in Brutal Development

The road to recovery for Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Brusdar Graterol has continued to see roadblock after roadblock.

Graterol was expected to return to the Dodgers this season, but he suffered a setback during a recent rehab assignment. His back flared up on him, and his return was pushed even further down the line.

Now, things have gotten even worse for the hard-throwing right-hander after the setback.

Graterol posted on his Instagram story on Sunday night that he underwent back surgery.

“I fell again, but I won’t stay down here,” Graterol wrote on his Instagram story. “I will rise. My goal isn’t over — it’s just beginning.”

Looks like Brusdar Graterol ended up getting surgery. He posted this to his IG 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/jXHBQbBPQ8 — DodgersBeat | Dodgers News & Interviews (@DodgersBeat) June 1, 2026

According to insider Jack Harris of The California Post, Graterol is unlikely to pitch this season.

The Dodgers were hoping to get the veteran arm back in the bullpen, making this an unfortunate update all around. Graterol was gearing up for a return in June this year, but there now seems to be no timetable for him to come back.

Before his injury, Graterol was one of the better relief pitchers for the Dodgers. The veteran only pitched in seven games during the 2024 regular season before a return in the postseason, but he did post an ERA of 2.45 in the limited time.

The veteran is a free agent at the end of the season, and the Dodgers may decide to not bring him back following all the injuries. Graterol hasn't pitched in a big league game since Game 5 of the 2024 World Series, and he won't return until 2027 in all likelihood.

Graterol first came to the Dodgers ahead of the 2020 season in the trade that sent Kenta Maeda to the Minnesota Twins. The Dodgers were high on him coming into the organization, and he has helped the team win two World Series titles during his tenure.

Since the Dodgers can no longer rely on Graterol, they will look to others to step up. Los Angeles has already lost closer Edwin Díaz to elbow surgery for the next few months, but the bullpen has looked sharp throughout the year.

Graterol has appeared in 178 games for the Dodgers since 2020, sporting a 2.69 ERA across 181 innings of work. He's still just 27 years old, and will now look to get back on the field sometime next year.

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