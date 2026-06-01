Dodgers Notes: Reliever Has Surprise Surgery, Tyler Glasnow Nowhere Near Return, Teoscar Hernandez Update

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 9-1, on Sunday to win the series and move to 38-21 on the year.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched 5.1 scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts, while the Dodgers offense exploded in the rubber match of the series.

Ryan Ward hit his first career big league home run, while Alex Freeland and Max Muncy went yard, too. Muncy, Freeland, Shohei Ohtani and Kyle Tucker all had multi-hit games.

In some unfortunate news, right-handed reliever Brusdar Graterol revealed on Instagram that he underwent back surgery. Graterol was pulled off his rehab assignment after suffering a setback in his recovery.

“I fell again, but I won’t stay down here,” Graterol wrote on his Instagram story. “I will rise. My goal isn’t over — it’s just beginning.”

Graterol hasn't pitched for the Dodgers since the 2024 World Series as he's dealt with numerous injuries over the last three years. It's unclear what his status will be moving forward.

Looks like Brusdar Graterol ended up getting surgery. He posted this to his IG 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/jXHBQbBPQ8 — DodgersBeat | Dodgers News & Interviews (@DodgersBeat) June 1, 2026

In other news, right-handed pitcher Tyler Glasnow is taking longer to return from his back injury than expected. Glasnow was initially expected to spend a minimum amount of time on the injured list, but is currently without a timetable to return after being sidelined for more than three weeks.

“I think that he hasn’t got over the hump as far as where we feel like he can really progress, so we’re right now in kind of a holding pattern,” manager Dave Roberts said. “Still building, but I wouldn’t say we’re moving too far forward too fast. And certainly with the back, you have to just be very mindful of not trying to push it too much, too.”

Finally, Teoscar Hernandez got good news on his hamstring injury, as an MRI revealed a Grade 1 strain. He's hoping to return within a month.

"I think if I give it time, right and rest like I should, the hamstring should heal soon and maybe I’ll be back on the field sooner than they say," he said.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):

Tyler Glasnow Taking Much Longer to Return Than Dodgers Expected

Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez Already Has Target Return Date From Injury

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Named Cy Young Favorite Over Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Says He Doesn't Need to Protect Roki Sasaki Anymore

Dodgers Lineup vs Phillies: Will Smith Out, Ryan Ward Starting

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Yoshinobu Yamamoto struck out 2 Phillies in the first inning.



Both were on reversed strike threes from Dalton Rushing challenges.



What a great start for Yamamoto and Rushing.pic.twitter.com/kIIVvlEK95 — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) May 31, 2026

Max sends one halfway up the Pavilion! pic.twitter.com/EC7850Xg4s — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 31, 2026

Ryan Ward with his first career big league home run in his first start in left field for the Dodgers.



He hit it 400 feet and 108.4 mph off the bat.



What a great moment for the 28-year-old rookie. pic.twitter.com/vETJf3lib0 — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) May 31, 2026

Tyler Glasnow is taking much longer to recover from his injury than the Dodgers initially expected😳😳😳



He remains nowhere near a return. Here's the latest update⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ssZ7hUZbqO — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) May 31, 2026

Flex on 'em, Alex. pic.twitter.com/1yINkDcCiB — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 31, 2026

Today’s Photo of the Game presented by Daiso. pic.twitter.com/jKPYaIrKyX — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 1, 2026

WOKE UP in Dodger blue. Thanks for stopping by, @XGOfficial_. 💙 pic.twitter.com/Ovlop8P3Si — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 1, 2026

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