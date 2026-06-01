Dodgers Notes: Reliever Has Surprise Surgery, Tyler Glasnow Nowhere Near Return, Teoscar Hernandez Update
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The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 9-1, on Sunday to win the series and move to 38-21 on the year.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched 5.1 scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts, while the Dodgers offense exploded in the rubber match of the series.
Ryan Ward hit his first career big league home run, while Alex Freeland and Max Muncy went yard, too. Muncy, Freeland, Shohei Ohtani and Kyle Tucker all had multi-hit games.
In some unfortunate news, right-handed reliever Brusdar Graterol revealed on Instagram that he underwent back surgery. Graterol was pulled off his rehab assignment after suffering a setback in his recovery.
“I fell again, but I won’t stay down here,” Graterol wrote on his Instagram story. “I will rise. My goal isn’t over — it’s just beginning.”
Graterol hasn't pitched for the Dodgers since the 2024 World Series as he's dealt with numerous injuries over the last three years. It's unclear what his status will be moving forward.
In other news, right-handed pitcher Tyler Glasnow is taking longer to return from his back injury than expected. Glasnow was initially expected to spend a minimum amount of time on the injured list, but is currently without a timetable to return after being sidelined for more than three weeks.
“I think that he hasn’t got over the hump as far as where we feel like he can really progress, so we’re right now in kind of a holding pattern,” manager Dave Roberts said. “Still building, but I wouldn’t say we’re moving too far forward too fast. And certainly with the back, you have to just be very mindful of not trying to push it too much, too.”
Finally, Teoscar Hernandez got good news on his hamstring injury, as an MRI revealed a Grade 1 strain. He's hoping to return within a month.
"I think if I give it time, right and rest like I should, the hamstring should heal soon and maybe I’ll be back on the field sooner than they say," he said.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
Tyler Glasnow Taking Much Longer to Return Than Dodgers Expected
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez Already Has Target Return Date From Injury
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Named Cy Young Favorite Over Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez
Dodgers' Dave Roberts Says He Doesn't Need to Protect Roki Sasaki Anymore
Dodgers Lineup vs Phillies: Will Smith Out, Ryan Ward Starting
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Noah Camras graduated from the University of Southern California in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He was born and raised in Los Angeles and has extensively covered Southern California sports in his career. Noah is the publisher of Dodgers on SI after contributing as a writer and editor over the last three years.Follow noahcamras