Dodgers Place Justin Wrobleski on Injured List in Brutal Development

The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed All-Star left-handed pitcher Justin Wrobleski on the injured list with left forearm inflammation ahead of Sunday's series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Right-handed pitcher Kyle Hurt has been recalled from Triple-A to replace him on the active roster.

The Dodgers recalled RHP Kyle Hurt and placed LHP Justin Wrobleski on the injured list with left forearm inflammation. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 16, 2026

Manager Dave Roberts hinted at a potential roster move after Saturday's game, saying that Hurt was en route to Los Angeles as the team monitored the status of a few pitchers.

“We do have Kyle Hurt coming, just to kind of see," Roberts said Saturday night. "We’ll taxi him and we’ll figure out if we need to make a move.”

Hurt would have only been able to rejoin the team due to injury since he was optioned within the last 15 days. On Saturday, Roberts said that the team had "a few guys who are ailing."

In the end, it was Wrobleski who was "ailing," and he'll now miss some time amid a career year that has fallen off the rails over the last few weeks.

Wrobleski was an All-Star for the first time this season, going 10-2 with a 2.69 ERA across 100.1 innings in the first half.

However, since the break, Wrobleski has struggled in his five second-half starts, going 1-3 with a 6.92 ERA over 26 innings.

Wrobleki has especially struggled with the long ball, as he's allowed 11 home runs in the second half after giving up just eight total in the first half.

In his latest appearance on Saturday against the Brewers, he allowed two home runs in the Dodgers' 4-1 loss.

Wrobleski has set a career-high in innings pitched at any level this season. However, Roberts didn't believe there was a correlation between the high innings count and his sudden struggles.

“Honestly, I think his average velocity is up,” Roberts said to reporters Saturday. “I do know that the command hasn't been there. Balls that were getting hit at guys are going out of the ballpark. But I do think that simplifying his pitch mix, making better quality pitches will be helpful. He has thrown a lot, but I still feel like the stuff for me isn't ticking down.”

Wrobleski was appreciative of the ability to help his team so much this season.

“If you would have told me I'd be at this innings count at this point, at the start of the year, I would have been pretty happy,” Wrobleski said Saturday. “You always want to kind of push that envelope and try to increase those innings each year. That way, you can be valuable and eat innings for the team and do your job.”

Roberts also said on Saturday that Wrobleski would "go to the 'pen anyway" at some point in the future with Tyler Glasnow nearing a return and Shohei Ohtani also set to rejoin the rotation.

Now, he'll spend at least two weeks on the injured list, and then likely return in a bullpen role for the stretch run of the season.

Dodgers Recall Kyle Hurt

As for Hurt, he was optioned by the Dodgers this past week when they called up right-hander Seth Halvorsen and left-hander Charlie Barnes before Monday's series opener against the Kansas City Royals.

The 28-year-old has had an up-and-down season, making 37 appearances and compiling a 4.46 ERA with 46 strikeouts over 38.1 innings.

Over his four big league appearances in August before being sent down, he allowed two runs over five innings with seven strikeouts.

He's pitched once at Triple-A Oklahoma City since rejoining the Comets, throwing a scoreless inning on Thursday with two strikeouts.

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