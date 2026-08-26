Dodgers Roundup: Ex-Dodger Suddenly Retires, LA Demotes Pitcher, Kyle Tucker Unfortunate Award
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The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Atlanta Braves, 4-3, on Tuesday and fell to 80-52 on the year.
In right-hander Tyler Glasnow's long-awaited return to the mound for the first time since early-May, he struck out seven across five innings of work. He allowed three earned runs off of six hits in the defeat (that took place two days after the Southern California native's 33rd birthday).
On the offensive side of things, despite the Dodgers out-hitting Atlanta 10-9, the two-time defending champions were held scoreless after the fourth inning. In the second inning, Alek Thomas and Hunter Feduccia hit RBI singles to cut the deficit to one, and Alex Call collected an RBI single in the fourth to tie things up before Atlanta eventually took the lead in the eighth.
Ahead of the contest, the Dodgers demoted a right-handed pitcher in order to make room for Glasnow to be activated off the injured list. Manager Dave roberts spoke on his excitement in having his All-Star back to the star-studded rotation.
"I’m excited to see Tyler back," Roberts said. "I know he has missed competing, worked hard to get healthy, got his pitch count up and is now finally ready to participate. It’s going to be a fun series against the Braves. It will be good to get Tyler back in the mix."
In other news, a left-handed hitter on the 2020 World Series squad suddenly retired. He had been out of MLB for close to three years and was most recently a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks' Double-A affiliate in September 2024.
Finally, right-fielder Kyle Tucker received an award that no player in the National League wants. It's been an extremely underwhelming season for the four-time All-Star, who is hitting just .231 on the year and .143 in his last 15 games. Those numbers are abysmal for anybody, but they especially sting for Dodgers fans knowing he is playing the first year of a four-year, $240 million contract.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers 2020 World Series Champion Suddenly Retires at 33
Dodgers Demote Pitcher, Officially Activate Tyler Glasnow Ahead of Braves Game
Dodgers' Kyle Tucker Earns NL Award That Nobody Wants
Dodgers Find Long-Term Silver Lining in Tyler Glasnow's Extended Absence
Dodgers Lineup vs Braves: Teoscar Hernandez Out, Alex Call Starting
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson