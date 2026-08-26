Dodgers Roundup: Ex-Dodger Suddenly Retires, LA Demotes Pitcher, Kyle Tucker Unfortunate Award

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Atlanta Braves, 4-3, on Tuesday and fell to 80-52 on the year.

In right-hander Tyler Glasnow's long-awaited return to the mound for the first time since early-May, he struck out seven across five innings of work. He allowed three earned runs off of six hits in the defeat (that took place two days after the Southern California native's 33rd birthday).

On the offensive side of things, despite the Dodgers out-hitting Atlanta 10-9, the two-time defending champions were held scoreless after the fourth inning. In the second inning, Alek Thomas and Hunter Feduccia hit RBI singles to cut the deficit to one, and Alex Call collected an RBI single in the fourth to tie things up before Atlanta eventually took the lead in the eighth.

Ahead of the contest, the Dodgers demoted a right-handed pitcher in order to make room for Glasnow to be activated off the injured list. Manager Dave roberts spoke on his excitement in having his All-Star back to the star-studded rotation.

"I’m excited to see Tyler back," Roberts said. "I know he has missed competing, worked hard to get healthy, got his pitch count up and is now finally ready to participate. It’s going to be a fun series against the Braves. It will be good to get Tyler back in the mix."

In other news, a left-handed hitter on the 2020 World Series squad suddenly retired. He had been out of MLB for close to three years and was most recently a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks' Double-A affiliate in September 2024.

Finally, right-fielder Kyle Tucker received an award that no player in the National League wants. It's been an extremely underwhelming season for the four-time All-Star, who is hitting just .231 on the year and .143 in his last 15 games. Those numbers are abysmal for anybody, but they especially sting for Dodgers fans knowing he is playing the first year of a four-year, $240 million contract.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers 2020 World Series Champion Suddenly Retires at 33

Dodgers Demote Pitcher, Officially Activate Tyler Glasnow Ahead of Braves Game

Dodgers' Kyle Tucker Earns NL Award That Nobody Wants

Dodgers Find Long-Term Silver Lining in Tyler Glasnow's Extended Absence

Dodgers Lineup vs Braves: Teoscar Hernandez Out, Alex Call Starting

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

The Dodgers found a potential long-term silver lining in the extended injury recovery to Tyler Glasnow👀👀



This could change EVERYTHING for him for the remainder of his career⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0LJEaKyXYd — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) August 25, 2026

Kyle Tucker's overall numbers might be frustrating, but look at what he's doing in high-leverage spots.



.317 AVG

.822 OPS

1 HR

20 RBI

123 wRC+ pic.twitter.com/lc4lri7RIi — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) August 25, 2026

The Max Muncy matrix glitch is crazy!



👉 both named Maxwell Muncy

👉 both born on August 25 (12 years apart)

👉 both drafted by the Oakland Athletics

👉 both playing primarily third base

👉 elder grew up near Midland, TX and went on to play in Los Angeles

👉 younger grew up in… pic.twitter.com/oXrMd7XAdC — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) August 25, 2026

It is Kershaw Day! But it’s a different kind of Kershaw Day.



Clayton Kershaw is in the booth to announce the Los Angeles Dodgers game with Joe Davis 👀 pic.twitter.com/dStdHfCijD — js9innings (@js9inningsmedia) August 25, 2026

Rest in peace, Dolly 💙 pic.twitter.com/4MCTcwrX2v — Ontario Tower Buzzers (@towerbuzzers) August 25, 2026

Alex for the tie! pic.twitter.com/1yUwpcbn3W — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 26, 2026

Miggy Ro proud of Tucker's hit 😂 pic.twitter.com/ovG0osxDOD — James¹⁷¹⁸🎌 (@ShotimeLAD) August 25, 2026

The former Dodgers 2020 World Series champion and LEGEND has officially RETIRED from baseball⬇️⬇️



Congrats on a great career!! pic.twitter.com/tH2qk4uzXO — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) August 25, 2026

Alek Thomas continues his good start.



Thomas is 3-for-8 as a Dodger, with an RBI in all three of his games with LA.



He is not a big slugger, but Thomas has shown contact skills in Triple-A.



A great start for a player with a lot to prove in the MLB.pic.twitter.com/lxGvMqAsm6 — Nelson Espinal (@nelson__espinal) August 25, 2026

"I feel like the organization has taken the time to dive into me as a player, go into depth on what I need to work on offensively and defensively. It's been really good so far."



Alek Thomas chats with @kirsten_watson ahead of today's series opener in Atlanta. #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/OObvxMi3dF — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) August 25, 2026

Will Smith meets the Miller Lite Landing! pic.twitter.com/CV0NgB6dp6 — Oklahoma City Comets (@OKC_comets) August 26, 2026

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