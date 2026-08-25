Dodgers' Kyle Tucker Earns NL Award That Nobody Wants

The Los Angeles Dodgers may be having some buyer's remorse when it comes to star outfielder Kyle Tucker.

After signing Tucker to a massive four-year, $240 million contract over the offseason, the signing has failed to live up to expectations. Tucker has struggled heavily, both at the plate and in the field, leading to all sorts of questions around his game.

It has gotten so bad that one of the team's broadcasters, Eric Karros, has called for the team to demote the outfielder. While the Dodgers aren't at this drastic a point with Tucker, it has been a season to forget.

His lack of performance this year has earned him an award from media members that nobody should strive for. MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post has named Tucker the "Least Valuable Player" in the National League.

"Kyle Tucker, Dodgers OF: The Mets set the record $60M annual salary but fortunately saw their archrival (in spending) “win” the talented Tucker for $240M over four years," Heyman wrote. "His overall numbers are below average but he’s worse lately, with his recent 0-for-25 streak and embarrassing case of the dropsies. The 0.0 bWAR and league-high salary would normally earn him the top spot, but competition’s stiff."

Overall, Tucker has hit .230 with 11 home runs and 57 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .688 for the year. Far too often, he has looked lost at the plate, with his confidence being shaken throughout the year.

“I feel like I’ve tried just about everything," Tucker said. "And every time I feel like I’m turning a corner, I get hit with a roadblock."

Some have speculated that the pressure from the large contract may have gotten to him, but Tucker has pushed back on this idea. All the veteran wants to do is help this group win, so it's frustrating for him as well.

Can Kyle Tucker Turn Things Around This Season?

The Dodgers have thrown their support behind the All-Star, doing whatever they can to help him. But so far, nothing has worked on a consistent basis, and it'll be up to him to turn the year around.

However, manager Dave Roberts has made it clear that the team believes in him.

"My message to him is you're not alone. But when you catch a ball at the shoe tops and drop it, that's a tell where you're not in a good-spot mentality, " Roberts said on MLB Network Radio. "People miss fly balls all the time; it happens. It shouldn't happen, but it does. But when you're catching it that low, you're really unsure."

With the playoffs quickly approaching, Tucker will need to step up to make his impact felt on this team. Los Angeles is going for a three-peat this season, and the Dodgers believe that Tucker can still play a role in how the year ends.

If Tucker were to get hot at the right time, the narrative of the season could be very different. Tucker could turn from zero to hero in a matter of moments, giving him a chance to shine when the lights are brightest for the Dodgers.

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