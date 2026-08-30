Dodgers Roundup: Shohei Ohtani Setback, Ben Rortvedt Could Be Cut, James Tibbs Call Up?

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Detroit Tigers, 2-1, on Saturday and fell to 81-55 on the year.

Two-time Cy Young award winner Blake Snell dazzled the mound with 10 strikeouts across five innings, allowing one earned run off of three hits in the 99-pitch outing. The bullpen held Tampa Bay at bay (including Seth Halverson's second hitless appearance in a Dodgers uniform) until Jack Dreyer eventually gave up a walk-off single following an eight-pitch walk to load the bases.

Offensively, the Dodgers didn't do much with six total hits on the afternoon, but the lone run was driven in by Freddie Freeman in the sixth inning. Former Dodger and potential future Hall of Famer Kenley Jansen collected his fourth win of the season after throwing just four pitches to close out the ninth inning.

In other news, superstar Shohei Ohtani will not be making his return to the mound on Sunday, per manager Dave Roberts. Ohtani didn't come out of his bullpen well, and thus doesn't have a timeline to return to the mound.

"[Tyler Glasnow] is gonna start," Roberts said. “I think that just in total, Shohei hasn’t come out of [the bullpen] well. The arm, the knee.”

Additionally, the Dodgers may cut ties with backstop Ben Rortvedt as All-Star Will Smith nears a return after being out since early June with a neck injury. The catcher position has been the biggest question mark for LA as both Smith and Dalton Rushing have suffered long-term injuries, but Smith's return is imminent and Rushing is potentia,,y set to return in a few weeks.

Finally, the Dodgers struggles at the plate have been more obvious than ever as they uncharacteristically scored just three combined runs across their last three games. As James Tibbs III continues to tear things up in Triple-A (hitting .295 with 27 home runs this year) and MLB rosters expand from 26 to 28 on Sept. 1, could it finally be time to call him up?

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Suffers Setback, Won't Pitch Sunday in Concerning Development

Dodgers Could Cut Ties With Ben Rortvedt Soon

Dodgers Need to Call Up James Tibbs III Amid Brutal Offensive Struggles

Tarik Skubal Reveals What Makes Dodgers So Special

Dodgers Veteran May Suddenly Change Retirement Plans

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Dave Roberts announced Shohei Ohtani will NOT pitch on Sunday after he didn't come out of his Friday bullpen well🚨🚨🚨🚨



It's currently unclear when Ohtani will return to the mound for the Dodgers...⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/gcbZmUNr5Q — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) August 29, 2026

"The goal is to give up zero runs. That's what I'm chasing."



Blake Snell (5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 10 K, 99 P) recaps his outing in the #Dodgers 2-1 loss to the Tigers. pic.twitter.com/HDs0HSpyRW — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) August 29, 2026

Dodgers starting pitchers over the last three games:



Blake Snell: 5 IP, 1 ER, 10 K

Tarik Skubal: 6 IP, 1 ER, 7 K

Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 6.1 IP, 1 ER, 8 K



The Dodgers lost two of these games. pic.twitter.com/02SQfm4xwI — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) August 29, 2026

Comets take the lead! pic.twitter.com/gbf7PcpzDG — Oklahoma City Comets (@OKC_comets) August 30, 2026

Edgardo Henriquez, Inadvertent 104mph Paint. 🖌️🎨 pic.twitter.com/aXx1bW67qn — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 29, 2026

Another day in the office for Emmet Sheehan💎



5.2 IP | 5 H | 1 R | 2 BB | 7 K pic.twitter.com/dgXJy8yh8z — Oklahoma City Comets (@OKC_comets) August 30, 2026

The Dodgers veteran revealed he may change his retirement plans👀👀



Read more below⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/sWzbKVoR4O — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) August 29, 2026

Jake Gelof HAMMERED that one 🔨 pic.twitter.com/YWvK2KpzkK — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) August 30, 2026

#Dodgers OF/1B prospect James Tibbs III since the All-Star break:



.320/.453/.544

.997 OPS

155 wRC+

18.2 BB%

14.5 K%



With roster expansion coming and LA continuing to struggle with corner outfield production (especially LF vs RHP), it would make sense for Tibbs to get a look pic.twitter.com/bj8EUII11a — Bruce Kuntz (@Bnicklaus7) August 29, 2026

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