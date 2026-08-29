Dodgers Veteran May Suddenly Change Retirement Plans

The Los Angeles Dodgers clubhouse is filled with all sorts of veteran talent, giving the team one of the best leadership groups in baseball.

One of the main leaders on the team is infielder Miguel Rojas, the 2025 World Series hero. Rojas isn't one of the stars on the Dodgers roster, but instead, he fills a different role.

The veteran has taken multiple players under his wing, helping to hype them up throughout the long season. Rojas has previously said that he planned on retiring at the end of the 2026 season, but now he may be changing his mind.

According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Rojas could decide to stick around for one more season. The veteran would then transition to a coaching or front-office role.

“I want to help young players," Rojas said to Nightengale, “any way I can. And one day I want to manage. I believe I can do it.’’

His potential change in plans isn't all that surprising, as Rojas has proven that he still can contribute at a high level. Across 85 games this season, Rojas is hitting .278 with three home runs, 19 RBIs and an OPS of .717.

The veteran is more of a depth piece for the Dodgers, but he has earned the full trust of manager Dave Roberts over the years. His game-tying home run in Game 7 of the World Series last year has made him a Dodger icon, but he remains a strong glue guy for this roster.

Rojas' previous plan was to call it a career after 2026, giving him the chance to help the Dodgers go after a three-peat. But earlier this season, he did leave the door cracked for a 2027 return, only if Los Angeles were to win again.

“There’s one possibility, and it’s winning another championship," Rojas said. "I’m going to have to sit down with my wife and see what is out there for me, especially with this organization. Because I wouldn’t play for any other team that is not the Dodgers at this point in my life and career. My decision is already made that I want to go home and start pursuing the next chapter of my life and professional career, which is helping this team from another role. So that’s decided."

Rojas doesn't have a contract with the Dodgers after 2026, but the team would likely bring him back if he were open to returning. The veteran has given Los Angeles some needed defensive flexibility, with Rojas primarily playing shortstop but showing that he can also cover second and third base.

It remains to be seen whether Rojas will return after the 2026 season ends, but for now, the entire focus is on helping the Dodgers become the first-ever National League team to complete a three-peat.

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