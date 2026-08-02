Dodgers Scratch 2 Outfield Prospects From Double-A Lineup Days Before Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers scratched two outfield prospects from their Double-A lineup two days before the MLB trade deadline.

Zyhir Hope and Kendall George aren't playing for the Tulsa Drillers Saturday night, raising the possibility that one or both could be on the move before Monday's deadline.

I’m at the game. They were on the scoreboard during the first inning, announced on the PA and listed on social media graphic. It’s as last minute as possible. At the very least Tulsa was told to take them out of the game cause something is at least possible. — Greg Spencer (@gregcspencer) August 2, 2026

Outfielder Josue De Paula, the No. 1 prospect in the Dodgers' system, and a consensus Top-10 prospect in all of baseball, is in the Drillers' lineup Saturday against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

De Paula hit a home run in the bottom of the first inning, after sharing an outfield with Kole Myers and Chris Newell in the top of the inning.

Josue De Paula gets us started with a solo shot! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/Xf3T2WQ2Zh — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) August 2, 2026

The late scratch doesn't necessarily mean both Hope and George are being traded. However, it's that time on the baseball calendar when the alternatives — both players are being promoted, or both are injured — are less plausible reasons for a late lineup scratch.

It's also not uncommon for teams to scratch players who are being discussed in trade conversations, even if they are ultimately not included in the final version of the deal once it's been agreed upon by the teams involved.

This says teams are "starting to exchange offers with the Tigers" for Tarik Skubal.



With the Dodgers expected to pursue Skubal — and the teams potentially having now discussed offers — it makes Zyhir Hope and Kendall George being scratched tonight especially interesting. https://t.co/NntLgI1XYP — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) August 2, 2026

Certainly, the Dodgers have ample reason to trade from their deep pool of minor league outfielders. Among the top 10 prospects in the organization according to MLB Pipeline, six are outfielders: De Paula (1), Mike Sirota (2), Eduardo Quintero (3), Hope (5), Charles Davalan (8) and James Tibbs III (10).

Quintero and Davalan are both in the lineup at advanced Class-A Great Lakes. Sirota is DHing for Tulsa, and Tibbs is playing first base for Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Who Are Zyhir Hope and Kendall George?

Hope, 21, has a .293/.369/.530 slash line at Tulsa, with 23 home runs and 87 RBIs, as well as 18 stolen bases. He was originally acquired by the Dodgers from the Chicago Cubs in the trade that sent first baseman Michael Busch to Chicago.

George, 21, has a .332/.418/.399 slash line at Tulsa, with his speed (33 stolen bases) offsetting his lack of pop (zero home runs, 13 extra-base hits). The Dodgers drafted him in the first round (36th overall) of the 2023 MLB Draft.

Both are candidates to be traded as the Dodgers look to bolster their roster in pursuit of a third consecutive World Series championship. Teams cannot trade major league players after Monday, so the time to load up is now.

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