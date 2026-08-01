Dodgers Have 2 Untouchable Prospects Ahead of Trade Deadline: Report

The Los Angeles Dodgers are gearing up for what should be an active next two days ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

With the Dodgers coming into the deadline in a position of strength, not drastically needing anything for the roster, the team has multiple options to consider.

The Dodgers could elect to just add around the margins, bringing more depth to the team. Or Los Angeles could look to go all-in, getting "greedy" when it comes to adding talent.

Either way, the Dodgers have a strong farm system that allows them to engage on almost any player around baseball.

With that being said, according to insiders Katie Woo and Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, the Dodgers do have two prospects in the system that the front office considers to be "untouchable" in any trade talks going forward.

"Rival clubs will inquire about top-ranked prospects Josue De Paula and Eduardo Quintero, but the Dodgers would consider those nonstarters in negotiations," Woo and Ardaya reported.

"One name Los Angeles would be open to moving, according to multiple team sources, is 21-year-old Zyhir Hope. ... Mike Sirota, a 23-year-old also in Double A, could also be a trade candidate, though less so than Hope."

The Dodgers have been rumored to be involved in trade talks for left-hander Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers, with Detroit wanting a haul for the ace. While the Dodgers don't seem interested in giving up either of these two prospects, the team does have a collection of other guys that the Tigers may be interested in.

Who are Josue De Paula and Eduardo Quintero?

De Paula is the No. 1 prospect in the Dodgers system, and the team is extremely high on him. The outfielder has tremendous upside, with scouts comparing him to Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros, but with more athleticism.

While his defense needs some work, De Paula is only 21 years old, and has been working on improving. Playing in Double-A this season. De Paula has hit .313 over 92 games with 17 home runs and 76 RBIS, while posting an OPS of .942.

It's only a matter of time before the Dodgers call De Paula up to Triple-A. According to MLB Pipeline, De Paula has a 2027 estimated call-up to the big leagues.

The other "untouchable" prospect in the system appers to be outfielder Eduardo Quintero.

Quintero is the No. 3-ranked prospect in the system, and he's only 20 years old.

At High-A this season, Quintero has hit .304 with nine home runs, 51 RBIs and an OPS of .908. Quintero is a strong athlete who rarely chases out of the zone.

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