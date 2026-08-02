Dodgers Top Prospect Zyhir Hope on 'Standby' for Potential Trade Amid Tarik Skubal Rumors

Two of the Los Angeles Dodgers' top outfield prospects — Zyhir Hope and Kendall George — were scratched from Saturday night's Double-A lineup just before first pitch for an undisclosed reason.

With the trade deadline less than 48 hours away, it appears the Dodgers are ensuring two of their top trade chips remain healthy as trade conversations continue.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that Hope is "on standby in case of a trade." He said there's no known trade completed at the moment, but the 21-year-old outfielder "would only be part of a huge trade."

Dodgers scratched big-time OF prospect Zyhir Hope. Word is he’s on standby in case of a trade. No trade known done yet but Hope (No. 25 MLB prospect) would only be part of a huge trade. He’s that good. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 2, 2026

Jack Harris of the California Post reported the same in regards to George, saying "nothing [is] known to be imminent for now."

Kendall George was also scratched from Tulsa's lineup tonight –– but nothing known to be imminent for now https://t.co/mAA9EWBoUA — Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) August 2, 2026

Heyman also recently reported that teams "are starting to exchange offers with the Tigers" for Tarik Skubal.

While there's no certainty Hope would be involved in potential trade conversations for Skubal, the timing of everything is especially interesting.

Hope could be a headliner in a potential Skubal trade along with starting pitchers Emmet Sheehan or Justin Wrobleski. The Dodgers could also be discussing a completely separate trade involving Hope and/or George.

This says teams are "starting to exchange offers with the Tigers" for Tarik Skubal.



With the Dodgers expected to pursue Skubal — and the teams potentially having now discussed offers — it makes Zyhir Hope and Kendall George being scratched tonight especially interesting. https://t.co/NntLgI1XYP — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) August 2, 2026

Dodgers Expected to Trade From Minor League Outfield Depth Before Deadline

The Dodgers have arguably the most talented crop of minor league outfielders ever with 12 in the team's top 30 prospects on MLB Pipeline. Thus, the team is almost certain to trade at least one outfielder — but probably multiple — before Monday's 3 p.m. PT deadline.

Top prospects Josue De Paula and Eduardo Quintero appear to be untouchable. It would also be surprising to see the team trade Mike Sirota.

Thus, Hope and George would be among the best trade chips the team could use.

Who is Zyhir Hope?

Hope, 21, was acquired by the Dodgers in the 2024 trade that sent Michael Busch to the Chicago Cubs.

The 11th-round pick in 2023 has developed into one of the game's best outfield prospects, hitting .293 across 94 games at Double-A this year with 23 home runs, 87 RBIs and an OPS of .899. He also has 18 stolen bases.

He's the Dodger's No. 5 prospect, and showcases a great mix of power, speed and defense.

Who is Kendall George?

George, 21, was the Dodgers' first-round pick in 2023. He's hitting .332 across 55 games at Double-A this year with 20 RBIs, 33 stolen bases and an OPS of .817.

He's the Dodgers' No. 13 prospect and is known more for his speed and defense.

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