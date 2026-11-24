The Los Angeles Dodgers surprisingly traded right-handed pitcher Bobby Miller last week along with catcher prospect Francisco Espinoza for Minnesota Twins infielder Royce Lewis.

The Dodgers released a statement on their X/Twitter account sending well wishes to their former top prospect.

"Thank you for your time with the Dodgers, Bobby. We wish you the best of luck in Minnesota!," the team wrote.

Thank you for your time with the Dodgers, Bobby. We wish you the best of luck in Minnesota! pic.twitter.com/9m1HTblIeZ — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) November 24, 2026

Miller was the No. 5 overall prospect in the Dodgers organization back in 2021 per MLB Pipeline, and the No. 2 overall player in the farm for the next two seasons.

Miller had a dazzling debut season in 2023, dealing a 3.76 ERA across 22 starts on the year. However, the 2024 campaign featured shoulder injuries and lesser production.

Taking a 105.5 mph line drive directly to his head during spring training ahead of 2025 didn't help the cause either, and he pitched to the tune of a 5.66 ERA across 90.2 Triple-A innings.

In 2026, he made his long-awaited return to MLB, sporting 3.68 ERA across 7.1 innings (three appearances).

Miller wrote a message to fans on the night of the trade via his Instagram account to speak on how grateful he was to be a Dodger.

"Forever grateful for the opportunity to wear Dodger blue," Miller wrote. "From the moment I was drafted in 2020, the Dodgers organization took me in as a young kid with a dream and gave me the opportunity to live it. Los Angeles became home, and the people I met along the way became family. I’ll forever cherish the memories, relationships, and experiences that came with being a Dodger. To the entire Dodgers organization, my teammates, coaches, staff, and especially the fans, thank you for believing in me, supporting me, and making these years so special. I’ll always be proud to have been a part of this organization, and I’ll carry these memories with me for the rest of my life.

"As one chapter closes, another begins. I’m incredibly grateful and excited for the opportunity to join the Twins organization. I can’t wait to get to work, embrace this new chapter, and give everything I have to Minnesota.Thank you for everything, LA. Always a special place in my heart."

What Will Bobby Miller's Role Be in Minnesota?

Miller has mostly been a starting pitcher across his time in LA, but has more experience coming out of the bullpen at the minor league level. Twins manager Derek Shelton recently said via Theo Tollefson of Zone Coverage that there are no guarantees, especially with the rotation already in place.

“I think we’ll make that decision once we have conversations with him and get our hands on him,” Shelton said. “I mean, the fact that he has the ability to start is definitely intriguing, and the fact that he can throw multiple innings and go that way.

"So I think the further we get into the relationship portion, we’ll start to have conversations.”

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