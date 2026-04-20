Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Loses Record to Japanese Star Munetaka Murakami

There were doubts about Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami after he was posted by his NPB team in the offseason.

While many thought he would the next Japanese-born player to shake up the big leagues, his free agency process told another story.

Murakami had limited offers as teams were hesitant to sign the slugger due to strikeout concerns among other factors.

The Chicago White Sox, however, were ready to take a chance on Murakami. The third baseman signed a two-year, $34 million deal with the White Sox in the winter, significantly less than the six-figure contract he was projected to get.

Murakami is hitting .208 with eight home runs, 16 runs batted in and an OPS of .918 through his first 72 at-bats of stateside baseball.

Murakami's first seven blasts of the season were historic. The seven home runs are the most of any Japanese-born player in his first 21 MLB games, according to MLB researcher Sarah Langs.

Murakami hit two more homers than any other Japanese-born player in his first 21 MLB games, ahead of Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani, who had five in his first 21 games as a hitter.

Munetaka Murakami’s seven home runs are the most of any Japanese-born player in his first 21 MLB games



He has two more than any other Japanese-born player in first 21 MLB games, ahead of Shohei Ohtani, who had five in his first 21 games as a hitter https://t.co/Drl72e8e29 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 18, 2026

Ohtani's early career as a member of the Los Angeles Angels was impressive, as he earned accolades such as the AL Rookie of the Year and two AL MVPs. His tenure with the Halos put him on the map among the game's greats, but it wasn't until joining the Dodgers that his career reached new heights.

Since signing the 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers ahead of the 2024 season, Ohtani has won back-to-back World Series titles along with back-to-back MVP awards.

This year, the Dodgers two-way star has his sights set on winning a Cy Young. The right-hander is currently on a solid trajectory to do just that, given the 0.50 ERA he has through 18 innings pitched.

Murakami could perhaps take a similar route in his career by joining the Dodgers later down the line, when he becomes a free agent.

Dylan Hernandez and Jack Harris of the California Post seem to think Ohtani's friendship with the Japanese slugger will play a role in the Dodgers landing Murakami when he hits the open market after the 2027 season.

"A member of Japan’s two most recent World Baseball Classic teams, Murakami is chummy enough with Ohtani to be able to make fun of the two-way player’s recent haircut, which is considered outdated in Japan," Hernandez and Harris wrote.

"Murakami told Ohtani that if he didn’t homer in the White Sox’s season opener, he would also get a 'techno cut,' which features a straight and angled hairline above the ears. Murakami was spared the unfashionable trim, as he not only homered on opening day but followed up with bombs in the second and third games of the season."

The Dodgers won't have Max Muncy forever as the team signed him to an extension in the winter that keeps him under team control through 2027 with a club option in 2028. LA has some options to fill the hot corner, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see Murakami donning Dodger blue come 2028.

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