Dodgers Notes: LA Officially Releases Veteran, All-Star to IL, Tarik Skubal to LA?
In this story:
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates, 9-8, on Wednesday and fell to to 43-25 on the year.
Starting pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani struck out six across 6.2 innings of work while allowing three earned runs and three walks on six hits.
On the offensive side of things, Max Muncy and Kyle Tucker each collected an RBI in the fourth inning. Then, rookie outfielder Ryan Ward smashed a grand slam in the sixth inning to break the game open, but after the Pirates came back in the seventh and eighth innings, an Ohtani two-run shot in the ninth was too little too late as the series became tied.
Ahead of the eventual victory, the defending champions released a veteran utility man in what many would consider a surprising move given his production in Triple-A. The 28-year-old was batting .293 and had an OPS of .998 to go along with six home runs and 22 RBIs in 24 appearances for Oklahoma City.
Additionally, a Dodgers All-Star will be headed to the injured list as a nagging stiff neck has continued to keep him off the field. Manager Dave Roberts spoke ahead of the game on the possibility of putting the veteran on the shelf and announced the move will be official on Thursday.
"There's been some improvement, but I think in talking to him today, the training staff, the IL is most likely," Roberts said before Wednesday's game.
Finally, the rumors of Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal have been rampant, but another MLB insider recently linked the two-time Cy Young award winner to LA. A little over a month removed from a surgery to remove loose bodies in his elbow, Skubal struck out six in his first rehab start, allowing just a pair of hits in five scoreless innings.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Officially Release Former Blue Jays, Giants Utility Man in Surprise Move
Dodgers Continue to be Predicted to Land Tarik Skubal in Blockbuster Trade
Dodgers' Roki Sasaki Reveals Biggest Differences Between MLB, Japan
Dodgers' Dave Roberts Sends Clear Message to Freddie Freeman on Future
Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow Breaks Silence After Latest Setback
Dodgers Lineup vs Pirates: Will Smith Out as Potential IL Stint Looms
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations