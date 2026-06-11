Dodgers Notes: LA Officially Releases Veteran, All-Star to IL, Tarik Skubal to LA?

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates, 9-8, on Wednesday and fell to to 43-25 on the year.

Starting pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani struck out six across 6.2 innings of work while allowing three earned runs and three walks on six hits.

On the offensive side of things, Max Muncy and Kyle Tucker each collected an RBI in the fourth inning. Then, rookie outfielder Ryan Ward smashed a grand slam in the sixth inning to break the game open, but after the Pirates came back in the seventh and eighth innings, an Ohtani two-run shot in the ninth was too little too late as the series became tied.

Ahead of the eventual victory, the defending champions released a veteran utility man in what many would consider a surprising move given his production in Triple-A. The 28-year-old was batting .293 and had an OPS of .998 to go along with six home runs and 22 RBIs in 24 appearances for Oklahoma City.

Additionally, a Dodgers All-Star will be headed to the injured list as a nagging stiff neck has continued to keep him off the field. Manager Dave Roberts spoke ahead of the game on the possibility of putting the veteran on the shelf and announced the move will be official on Thursday.

"There's been some improvement, but I think in talking to him today, the training staff, the IL is most likely," Roberts said before Wednesday's game.

Finally, the rumors of Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal have been rampant, but another MLB insider recently linked the two-time Cy Young award winner to LA. A little over a month removed from a surgery to remove loose bodies in his elbow, Skubal struck out six in his first rehab start, allowing just a pair of hits in five scoreless innings.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Officially Release Former Blue Jays, Giants Utility Man in Surprise Move

Dodgers Continue to be Predicted to Land Tarik Skubal in Blockbuster Trade

Dodgers' Roki Sasaki Reveals Biggest Differences Between MLB, Japan

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Sends Clear Message to Freddie Freeman on Future

Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow Breaks Silence After Latest Setback

Dodgers Lineup vs Pirates: Will Smith Out as Potential IL Stint Looms

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Ryan Ward continues to come up huge for the Dodgers.



He just hit his first career grand slam (and his third home run). He has a .923 OPS at the big league level.



After waiting seven years to get an opportunity, the 28-year-old is making the most of it. pic.twitter.com/ZdIr66Wo3V — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) June 11, 2026

Shohei Ohtani is dealing in Pittsburgh 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/iE8QWJF0jO — MLB (@MLB) June 11, 2026

Shohei Ohtani, 98mph Fastball (Bob Uecker remix) pic.twitter.com/ygLwc4VkLH — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 11, 2026

RYAN WARD GRAND SLAM. pic.twitter.com/XQbDkD0Cph — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 11, 2026

The Dodgers released a veteran utility man from Triple-A who had a .998 OPS across 24 games at OKC this season😳😳😳



It appears the team is making room to add a catcher and move Will Smith to the injured list...⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/K4xiZqBr6q — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) June 10, 2026

Max and Kyle put up two! pic.twitter.com/z8ppuq1Kes — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 10, 2026

What does consistency mean to Freddie Freeman?



“Showing up every day. Posting... Show up to the yard, do your routine, get ready for the game day in and day out…”



The @Dodgers star talked about collecting his 2,500th career hit Tuesday night! ✅ pic.twitter.com/fPe3BBVtVT — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) June 10, 2026

Aidan West is a name to watch in the Dodgers system. @IanCundall explains why the early returns in West's pro debut are quite encouraging ⤵️https://t.co/u7hC2yc7f8 pic.twitter.com/TGgQgwj7Ny — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) June 10, 2026

Freddie Freeman is currently is his age-36 season. Just reached the 2,500 hit benchmark last night.



He’s only under contract for the Dodgers through 2027. After that, he’ll need another deal.



Miguel Cabrera was the last player to reach 3,000 hits. Will Freeman get there? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ywKy9SeAhL — Baseball Is Dead (@baseballisdead_) June 10, 2026

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