Dodgers Notes: Max Muncy Injury Update, Shohei Ohtani Blister, Dave Roberts Talks Tarik Skubal Trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks, 3-2, on Thursday evening and fell to 40-23 on the year.

Left-hander Justin Wrobleski tossed six scoreless innings and struck out four, but right-hander Will Klein allowed a pair in the eighth inning and Tanner Scott gave up a walk-off home run to split the series with Arizona. It also marked the first walk-off loss the Dodgers have suffered in 2026.

Offensively, rookie Ryan Ward and backstop Dalton Rushing each knocked in a run via a double and single, respectively.

Ahead of the pair of runs put on the board, there was a scary sight in the fifth inning as third baseman Max Muncy collided with Diamondbacks first baseman Ildemaro Vargas while running out a ground ball hit to Vargas. Both players left the game and the Dodgers later announced that Muncy left with shortness of breath and to rule out a concussion.

Muncy said after the game that he didn't have a concussion, while manager Dave Roberts said he'd miss Friday's game.

In other news, Roberts spoke ahead of Thursday's eventual loss on his concern level regarding Shohei Ohtani's blister on his throwing hand. The four-time MVP has a 0.74 ERA through 61 innings of work and is coming off a Wednesday start in which he tossed six strikeouts through six scoreless frames.

Finally, Roberts also spoke on the potential trade deadline target that the MLB world has been in a frenzy about in Detroit Tigers ace and two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal, and what it would look like if the Dodgers landed him.

"They would go ballistic," Roberts said with a laugh to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. "But we would have the prospect capital to do that. We are one of the teams that could do that with the Tigers."

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Announce Max Muncy Injury Update After Scary Collision

Dodgers’ Max Muncy Exits Game vs Diamondbacks After Scary Collision at First Base

Dodgers Manager Reveals Concern Level Over Shohei Ohtani's Blister on Pitching Hand

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Addresses Potential Tarik Skubal Blockbuster Trade to LA

Dodgers' Kyle Tucker Reveals Why He's Not Happy This Year

Dodgers Suddenly Have Top 5 Prospect in All of MLB

Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts Helped Save Michael Conforto's Career

Top Pitching Prospect Forcing Dodgers Into Difficult Decision

Diamondbacks Trying to Use Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani to Generate Money

Dodgers Lineup vs Diamondbacks: Shohei Ohtani Out, Mookie Betts Leading Off

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Max Muncy and Ildemaro Vargas were involved in a scary collision at first base on Thursday night, resulting in both players exiting the game.



The Dodgers announced Muncy left with shortness of breath and to rule out a concussion. pic.twitter.com/hRdOiel0ew — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) June 5, 2026

The Dodgers have provided an injury update on Max Muncy after he was involved in a scary collision that forced him out of Thursday's game🚨🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/OkqLzhCvfB — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) June 5, 2026

Six scoreless innings from Justin. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/jApJTTcAWY — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 5, 2026

Ryan and Dalton put up two in the fifth! pic.twitter.com/7w7493Sq4l — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 5, 2026

"I felt like I threw the ball pretty well, kept them off balance, punched 4. I'm pretty pleased with it."



Justin Wrobleski (6.0 IP, 0 ER, 6 H, 0 BB, 4 K) discusses his outing, highlighting the need to come out strong in the first few innings. #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/PNITUDeAkN — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) June 5, 2026

"He's what 90% of the Big Leaguers did at 12 years old. They dominated their town's Little League, then they threw no-hitters."



Mark DeRosa is in disbelief of Shohei Ohtani after he raised his average to .301 and lowered his ERA to 0.74 last night. pic.twitter.com/3508EPFnmM — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) June 4, 2026

INCREDIBLE PLAY BY HYESEONG KIM AT 3RD BASE!!



He can play anywhere!!#김혜성 pic.twitter.com/8Hwckx4oh3 — Hyeseong Kim Muse 김혜성 (@HyeseongKimMuse) June 5, 2026

#RamsHouse, @Flash_Garrett will be throwing out the honorary first pitch on 6/6! Get your tickets to see him at https://t.co/DZQkfNeXIj. pic.twitter.com/BkqRPGb7om — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 4, 2026

Join us for ONE PIECE Night on 7/2 and get this limited-edition card, while supplies last! Get your tickets now at https://t.co/36IUWLzvoH. pic.twitter.com/RX7lXETt1m — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 4, 2026

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