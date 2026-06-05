Dodgers Notes: Max Muncy Injury Update, Shohei Ohtani Blister, Dave Roberts Talks Tarik Skubal Trade
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The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks, 3-2, on Thursday evening and fell to 40-23 on the year.
Left-hander Justin Wrobleski tossed six scoreless innings and struck out four, but right-hander Will Klein allowed a pair in the eighth inning and Tanner Scott gave up a walk-off home run to split the series with Arizona. It also marked the first walk-off loss the Dodgers have suffered in 2026.
Offensively, rookie Ryan Ward and backstop Dalton Rushing each knocked in a run via a double and single, respectively.
Ahead of the pair of runs put on the board, there was a scary sight in the fifth inning as third baseman Max Muncy collided with Diamondbacks first baseman Ildemaro Vargas while running out a ground ball hit to Vargas. Both players left the game and the Dodgers later announced that Muncy left with shortness of breath and to rule out a concussion.
Muncy said after the game that he didn't have a concussion, while manager Dave Roberts said he'd miss Friday's game.
In other news, Roberts spoke ahead of Thursday's eventual loss on his concern level regarding Shohei Ohtani's blister on his throwing hand. The four-time MVP has a 0.74 ERA through 61 innings of work and is coming off a Wednesday start in which he tossed six strikeouts through six scoreless frames.
Finally, Roberts also spoke on the potential trade deadline target that the MLB world has been in a frenzy about in Detroit Tigers ace and two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal, and what it would look like if the Dodgers landed him.
"They would go ballistic," Roberts said with a laugh to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. "But we would have the prospect capital to do that. We are one of the teams that could do that with the Tigers."
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Announce Max Muncy Injury Update After Scary Collision
Dodgers’ Max Muncy Exits Game vs Diamondbacks After Scary Collision at First Base
Dodgers Manager Reveals Concern Level Over Shohei Ohtani's Blister on Pitching Hand
Dodgers' Dave Roberts Addresses Potential Tarik Skubal Blockbuster Trade to LA
Dodgers' Kyle Tucker Reveals Why He's Not Happy This Year
Dodgers Suddenly Have Top 5 Prospect in All of MLB
Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts Helped Save Michael Conforto's Career
Top Pitching Prospect Forcing Dodgers Into Difficult Decision
Diamondbacks Trying to Use Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani to Generate Money
Dodgers Lineup vs Diamondbacks: Shohei Ohtani Out, Mookie Betts Leading Off
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