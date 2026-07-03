Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Reveals Where Dalton Rushing Needs to Improve

The relationship between Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani and catcher Dalton Rushing has been placed under a microscope over the last week-plus.

This comes after the two players seemed to get very frustrated with one another over missed pitch challenges and miscommunications during Ohtani's last Wednesday start against the Minnesota Twins. Both players were visibly upset with each other during the game.

Shohei's had enough of these non-challenges from Rushing. pic.twitter.com/K1uFNycp7t — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 25, 2026

The issue seemed to rattle Ohtani, as he allowed three runs (two earned) in the second inning. From the third inning on, he began calling his own pitches.

Since starting catcher Will Smith went down with an injury, Ohtani's ERA has jumped with Rushing as his catcher. After the outing, Ohtani opened up more about the situation, giving some advice on where Rushing can improve as his battery mate.

Shohei Ohtani with Will Smith as his catcher this year: 10 G, 5 ER, 0.74 ERA



Shohei Ohtani with Dalton Rushing as his catcher this year: 3 G, 9 ER, 4.34 ERA pic.twitter.com/BltB2rBqxF — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) June 25, 2026

“I think there will be times I team up with Rushing in the future,” Ohtani said. “Explaining in words is of course important, but showing him how I pitch in a game could be a good catalyst in developing communication.”

It can take some time for pitchers and catchers to build the needed chemistry to find success on the mound. The two players are still new to each other, so there could be some pain points like this that occur.

Ohtani believed that Rushing wasn't making the needed adjustments mid-game to deal with how the Twins were attacking his pitches. Thus, he ended up calling his own pitches, leading to more success on the mound.

“I felt as if I was throwing with hesitation,” Ohtani said. “I think that affected the quality of my pitches.”

While this situation did become a big deal, it seems that the two are completely fine. After Rushing hit a home run against the San Diego Padres this past Saturday, Ohtani was the first to greet him, celebrating the big hit.

Dalton Rushing crushed a home run and after Shohei Ohtani smiled and patted him on the butt.



The idea that Shohei Ohtani was still pissed and was going to hold a grudge against him was bullshit.



If Ohtani can forgive him and move on maybe we all can?

pic.twitter.com/hKy3LOm9d4 — Doug McKain (@DMAC_LA) June 28, 2026

The two players just need more time to learn how each other like to do things during games. But Rushing could learn from Ohtani, helping his own career out in the process.

Rushing has also been trying to work on keeping his emotions in check, which is still a work in progress.

“There’s really a couple ways of communicating, and one is by words, but the other way, to be able to communicate is by example, and just taking charge and showing Rush the pitching I’m capable of,” Ohtani said. “In an ideal world, where I want to be is for both of us to pitch in and really be able to shine, because we have very different talents.”

With the Dodgers winning games, it makes life a little easier for the two to continue getting more reps together. While it could take more time, it seems that the two players can use this situation to build a better relationship going forward.

Dalton Rushing Catching Shohei Ohtani on Friday

Ohtani and Rushing will have another opportunity to get on the same page on Friday night against the Padres, as manager Dave Roberts confirmed the pair will be back together.

He's not expecting the same fireworks.

“They don’t think the same, so it takes time,” Roberts said of Rushing and Ohtani. “But again, I think Dalton understands this is what he signed up for, and the job of a catcher is to be a servant to the pitcher. That’s the bottom line. So, it’s Dalton’s job to get on the page with whatever pitcher, right? And so, I expect that to be resolved.”

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