Dodgers Roundup: Will Smith Has No Return Timeline, Shohei Ohtani Pitching Update, Josue De Paula Call-Up?

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks, 4-2, on Sunday and fell to 70-48 on the year.

Left-hander Justin Wrobleski allowed three earned runs across 3.1 innings of work, striking out three along the way to his fourth loss of the year. The bullpen didn't allow a hit for the remainder of the game, but the damage done during the first two innings proved to be too much for the offense to overcome.

Justin Wrobleski has a 9.88 ERA over his last 3 starts



3.1 IP + 3 ER

4.1 IP + 7 ER

6.0 IP + 5 ER



He’s allowed 9 HR over this span pic.twitter.com/CORMqMVrPi — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) August 9, 2026

On the offensive side of things, already down four, Andy Pages got the Dodgers on the board in the third inning with an RBI double. In the top of the sixth inning, Kyle Tucker brought in another run via an RBI triple.

In other news, the Dodgers continue to wait for All-Star catcher Will Smith as he still has no timeline to return. Though manager Dave Roberts would likely prefer more clarity when it comes to his catcher, he still seemed hopeful when discussing Smith and his two month absence.

“Everything keeps moving forward, which is a good thing,” Roberts said. “There’s no timeline as far as when he faces pitching, let alone when he goes out on a [rehab assignment]. Then we’ll have more clarity on a projected date of return, but right now I don’t know.”

Elsewhere, superstar Shohei Ohtani has a more positive update in regards to returning to the mound for the first time since the beginning of July. Roberts revealed that he spoke to a few Dodgers coaches about Ohtani's progression and throwing for the first time in a few weeks.

“I talked to [pitching coach] Mark [Prior], talked to Thomas [Albert, head athletic trainer]. They said that he came out of it well,” Roberts said. “I don’t know [what’s next]. It’s sort of Shohei and the training staff driving it, more Shohei. ... I do think that him getting out there and playing catch is a step in the right direction.”

Finally, a Dodgers insider hasn't ruled out the team calling up top prospect Josue De Paula before the season is over, and with the way the offense has been sputtering lately, it may be a season-altering move. De Paula, who is hitting .315 in 99 games at the Double-A level, is currently the No. 1 ranked prospect in the Dodgers' farm.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Still Have No Timeline for Will Smith to Return After 2 Months on Injured List

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Sets Timeline to Return to Pitching

Could the Dodgers Call Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula? Insider Doesn't Rule it Out

Dodgers Lineup vs Diamondbacks: Max Muncy Out, Kiké Hernández Starting

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani has set a timeline for himself to return to the mound👀👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/FMVqH3JtFS — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) August 10, 2026

KYLE TUCKER TRIPLES DOWN THE LINE TO CUT THE DEFICIT TO TWO!



With this hit he has hits in 7 straight and 8 of his last 9 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6dcIXcgTUd — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) August 9, 2026

Tarik Skubal was impressed with the Dodgers having their own players-only plane, but was blown away by their clubhouse



"I can’t believe how big that is. I went to look for the hot tub, and wound up in the batting cage."



(Via @BNightengale) pic.twitter.com/Ro9emS5WNi — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) August 9, 2026

Freddie Freeman remains confident despite the Dodgers 15th loss in 24 games, per @BNightengale:



“There’s no concern in here. We’re a good team.” pic.twitter.com/s6B6Xjpwkg — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) August 9, 2026

#Dodgers top 30 prospect James Tibbs III takes Kikuchi deep with an opposite field two-run HR. OKC 4 SLB 1 pic.twitter.com/pzv53IfXwf — Dodgers_After_Duty (@msalas24) August 10, 2026

A W to wrap up the road trip! pic.twitter.com/sq8hJZekgE — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) August 10, 2026

Freeman: "It's baseball. There's ups and downs. We're gonna go through it." pic.twitter.com/GHkUfNf3Ap — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) August 9, 2026

Tyler Glasnow's first rehab outing with OKC is in the books:



2.2 IP

1 H

1 ER

1 BB

2 K



47 P — 26 S pic.twitter.com/kP7xfpYmgu — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) August 10, 2026

The Dodgers still have no clear timeline for Will Smith to return after he's already spent two months on the injured list...😳😳⬇️ pic.twitter.com/9HJVEJLppb — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) August 9, 2026

Tarik will make his home debut as a Dodger tomorrow night in LA. Be there.



🎟️: https://t.co/DZQkfNeXIj pic.twitter.com/1thFVaBTpr — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 9, 2026

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