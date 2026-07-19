Dodgers Manager Clarifies Shohei Ohtani's Knee Procedure, Reveals Pitching Plan

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani has been dealing with an ongoing knee injury for the past month-plus.

This all started when Ohtani left a mid-June game early with what was later diagnosed as knee inflammation. The issue caused Ohtani to miss just one game, but it has lingered ever since.

Ohtani sat out the All-Star Game, with the Dodgers taking precautionary measures due to the injury. It was revealed that Ohtani would receive an injection in his knee over the All-Star break, and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided more insight about the procedure that he had.

"So what happened is, for clarity, he got an Orthovisc shot, injection, which is like a lubricant," Roberts said. "So he got a lubricant in his knee."

The Dodgers are hopeful that the injection will help Ohtani deal with the irritation in his knee as the season moves forward. Ohtani was in the Dodgers' lineup for the first game of their three-game set against the New York Yankees, going 0-for-4.

Roberts also discussed the plan in place for Ohtani regarding his two-way duties. Ohtani was scratched from his last scheduled start against the Arizona Diamondbacks due to the ongoing knee injury.

"It gives him some relief in his knee, which we were hoping to get, and then the four days off from activity, which gets it all to kind of settle in," Roberts said. "And then as far as plan of action, have him in the lineup for these three games, watch him play catch, and I think the expectation is to have him pitch on Wednesday in Philadelphia."

If all goes well, Ohtani will take the mound for the Dodgers against the Philadelphia Phillies next week. It remains to be seen if he's a two-way player in that game.

Roberts said "we'll see" when talking about whether Ohtani would do both against the Phillies.

Shohei Ohtani's Injuries This Season

In addition to the knee issue, Ohtani has also dealt with a few other minor injuries. The slugger recently dealt with some tightness in his biceps, which forced him to leave a game early.

After this, it was reported that Ohtani hid a previous biceps injury from the team. Ohtani has also seen a blister pop up on his pitching hand, which seemed to impact how effective he was on the mound.

Thankfully for the Dodgers, all injuries to Ohtani haven't been too serious, but the team won't take any chances with the star. The Dodgers will continue to monitor Ohtani very closely moving forward, and they won't be afraid to sit him or pull him from a game if needed.

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