Dodgers Sign Former Giants, Braves Catcher Amid Will Smith, Dalton Rushing Injuries

The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to be without starting catchers Will Smith and Dalton Rushing due to injury.

The Dodgers traded for Ben Rortvedt from the New York Mets and Hunter Feduccia from the Tampa Bay Rays to completely reshape their catching tandem at the deadline.

Moreover, the team has now signed a veteran catcher to bolster the position. Veteran Chadwick Tromp has joined the organization, signing a minor league deal.

Tromp reported to Triple-A Oklahoma City. He replaced Chuckie Robinson, who was released.

#Dodgers have further bolstered their catching depth by signing Chadwick Tromp to a minor league deal, as he joins OKC today.



Has appeared in the Majors with 3 teams over parts of 7 seasons. — Alex Freedman (@azfreedman) August 13, 2026

Who is Chadwick Tromp?

Tromp has played in parts of seven big league seasons, appearing in a total of 88 games. But he has only played more than 20 games in a season once, with the San Francisco Giants in 2020.

This season, he has split time between the Atlanta Braves and Baltimore Orioles, hitting .163 with four RBIs and an OPS of .344.

Tromp isn't much of an offensive catcher, but he is a solid defender who will offer the Dodgers depth. The veteran has hit six career home runs over his seven years, driving in 27 runs along the way.

Tromp joins Eliezer Alfonzo Jr. as Triple-A depth behind the team’s big-league catching duo.

When Can Will Smith Return?

Smith has been out since early June with a lingering neck injury, and there is not currently a firm timeline for his return. The Dodgers are hopeful that the All-Star can come back in September, giving him a few weeks to ramp up ahead of the postseason.

The veteran has finally started a hitting progression, but there is still a long way to go. Manager Dave Roberts did say that Smith could start coaches' batting practice this week, which would push him closer to a return.

“He’s been throwing, [doing] the weight room stuff each day,” Roberts said. “It’s been better, so this is going to be a big week for Will. And my expectation is that he should be taking some coaches’ batting practice at some point this week.”

Smith will need to go on a rehab assignment before he can return.

Does Dalton Rushing Need Surgery?

After Rushing suffered a slight UCL tear, there was speculation that he might need surgery. However, Rushing revealed that surgery isn't an option at this point.

The Dodgers will give Rushing the next few weeks off to recover, and he could potentially return as a left-handed bat for the postseason.

He said he's still hoping to be an option to catch, too, but that depends on how he feels over the next month.

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