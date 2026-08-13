Dodgers' Will Smith Still Remains Far Away From Returning

Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star catcher Will Smith has been out since early June with a neck injury that just hasn't gone away.

Smith is currently on the 60-day injured list, and the veteran has suffered multiple setbacks in his recovery process. There was finally some hope recently, with Smith making progress toward a return, but he is still a long way from getting back on the field.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided the latest update on the All-Star.

“He’s been throwing, [doing] the weight room stuff each day,” Roberts said. “It’s been better, so this is going to be a big week for Will. And my expectation is that he should be taking some coaches’ batting practice at some point this week.”

Once Smith ramps up his hitting progression, he'll go on a minor league rehab assignment. Thus, his return is likely still at least three weeks away, meaning he may not be back until September.

Before the injury, Smith had been struggling, hitting just .249 with six home runs and 23 RBIs over 52 games. The long extended rest could be a reset for Smith, but he will need to get back sooner rather than later to prepare for the postseason.

What is the Dodgers' Plan at Catcher Going Forward?

When Smith was sidelined, the Dodgers mostly relied on Dalton Rushing.

But Rushing is now out with a slightly torn UCL, and his status for the remainder of the season remains up in the air.

So the Dodgers have been forced to rely on two guys that the team traded for at the deadline: Ben Rortvedt and Hunter Feduccia.

Both catchers have been in the Dodgers system previously, giving them some understanding of the pitching staff. This Isn't an ideal situation for Los Angeles, especially since neither guy is really an offensive player, so the Dodgers will just have to make it work until Smith or Rushing can return.

Rushing had been a saving grace for the Dodgers this season with Smith out. The young catcher showed nice development offensively, hitting .253 with 12 home runs and 36 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .810.

Does Dalton Rushing Need Surgery?

Rushing recently confirmed that he won't need surgery to repair the UCL tear, giving some hope for a return. But the next few weeks could be challenging for the Dodgers without Smith and Rushing.

Rortvedt and Feduccia will have to carry the load for Los Angeles, giving the team whatever offensive spark they can provide. But the Dodgers need either Rushing or Smith back for the postseason; otherwise, this team could have a major hole at the bottom of their lineup.

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