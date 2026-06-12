Dodgers Sign Former Blue Jays Catcher Amid Will Smith Injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers have added some catching depth in the wake of an injury to All-Star backstop Will Smith.

Hayden Gilliland, who was recently released from the Toronto Blue Jays organization, has signed a minor league deal with the Dodgers, per the team's transaction log on MiLB.com

Gilliland, 24, was released earlier this week by the Vancouver Canadians, the High-A affiliate of the Blue Jays. Now, he's joined the Dodgers organization, where he's been assigned to Double-A Tulsa.

Who is Hayden Gilliland?

Gilliland initially signed with the Blue Jays as an undrafted free agent in 2024.

He played at three levels in 2025, even reaching as high as Double-A for two games.

Overall, across 37 games last year, he hit .200 with three home runs, 19 RBIs and an OPS of .678.

This year, Gilliland has played exclusively at High-A Vancouver, where he hit .228 across 28 games with three home runs, 11 RBIs and an OPS of .754.

Now, Gilliland will serve as organizational catching depth for the Dodgers, starting with the Double-A Tulsa Drillers.

Dodgers Needed More Catching Depth

When Smith went on the IL, the Dodgers called up catcher Chuckie Robinson from Triple-A.

The Dodgers only had two options for a replacement from the Oklahoma City Comets in Robinson and Eliezer Alfonzo Jr., since the team recently released Seby Zavala from Triple-A.

The team ultimately chose Robinson, leaving Alfonzo as the only catcher at Triple-A.

Thus, the Dodgers promoted catcher Griffin Lockwood-Powell to Triple-A. That left an opening at Double-A, which has now been filled by Gilliland.

Dodgers Feel Good About MLB Catching Situation for Now

The Dodgers' current replacement for Smith is Dalton Rushing, who's having a breakout 2026 season.

Rushing is hitting .277 across 38 games with eight home runs, 21 RBIs and an OPS of .898.

“I think that’s been one of the silver linings, giving Dalton some opportunity,” Roberts said of the injury to Smith. “I think he’s gotten his footing. I think he’s doing a great job with the pitchers. His at-bat quality is getting more consistent. The production is there. Just giving him the opportunity is certainly a plus for him and his growth.”

As for Rushing's backup, the Dodgers were deciding between Robinson and Alfonzo, and Roberts felt comfortable with either.

“We had Chuckie last year, and we had Eliezer all spring,” Roberts said. “So both those guys are confident. They’re kind of a little older, so they’ve been around, and we’re very familiar with both those guys, so it should be pretty seamless.”

Robinson is expected to get his first start of the season on Friday with Rushing getting the day off after catching five straight games.

As for Smith, the team is hoping it's a minimal stint on the IL as he deals with an inflamed disc in his neck.

“It’s been a long few days,” Smith said. “It happened in Arizona, played on it a couple days, played on it at home [last Friday], and then just that third or fourth day, I kind of felt it was just getting a lot worse. Couldn’t play that day.

“It’s one of those things we thought was going to get a little better in a couple days. It’s just taking a little bit longer.”

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