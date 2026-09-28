Dodgers Star Tarik Skubal's Mindset Should Have Rest of MLB Terrified Ahead of Postseason

Los Angeles Dodgers left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal has posted a 2.61 ERA in his first 10 starts in a Dodgers uniform. He has struck out 70 and walked 13 (compared to 116 strikeouts and 14 walks in 34.2 more innings on the Detroit Tigers this season).

After his final regular season appearance, a Friday evening clinic against the San Francisco Giants, Skubal left the mound with 10 strikeouts, no walks and just three hits through seven innings, a mark he reached on just 75 pitches (with 21 swings-and-misses).

Skubal thought his performance was good. He also felt there was plenty of room for improvement.

“Those numbers are great. I think there’s just some things where I could be better,” Skubal said. “[Friday] was a really good day, but I’ve also had some kind of poor performances. Especially the walk number to me kind of stands out. That might be showing me that I’m a little timid subconsciously. I’m not attacking the way I know how to attack. I had two last game. I feel like the last five or six starts I’ve had a walk in every single game.

“My stuff’s too good to give a guy a free pass. Let him earn it. … I’ve got eight guys behind me, too. So let them earn their way on instead of giving a free pass. There’s always room for improvement. I’m not really satisfied with anything I’ve accomplished so far.”

Despite Skubal's lack of satisfaction, manager Dave Roberts couldn't help but rave about the reigning two-time Cy Young award winner.

“That was the best we’ve seen,” Roberts said. “He was on a mission tonight. You could see it. Everything was working. He just went after those guys and did a fantastic job. Pounded the zone. Everything was working tonight.”

As extremely welcomed a sight it is for a pitcher to be putting up stat lines like Skubal is, what he said after the game is perhaps more important.

The southpaw knows that there is still another level he can reach, and if he can do it during his first postseason push with LA, the blockbuster trade deadline deal will be even more worth it than it may already seem to be as rival batters continue to fold when they face the lefty.

It will also help Skubal in his impending free agency.

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