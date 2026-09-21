Tarik Skubal Explains Viral Outburst in Dodgers Dugout

Tarik Skubal didn't have his best stuff on Saturday night against the San Francisco Giants.

He let his anger out on the Los Angeles Dodgers dugout.

Amid his worst start as a Dodger on Saturday at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium, Skubal was seen having a mini outburst in the team's dugout between innings.

Skubal removed his glove and hat and threw them at the bench. He then picked up a bottle and flung it at the wall before sitting down, getting back up and walking down to the clubhouse.

After the game, Skubal was asked about that moment, and explained what happened.

“Sometimes you get frustrated and you got to get it out,” Skubal said to reporters. “It’s no good just keeping it pent up. So yeah, I’m a believer in getting that stuff out and kind of just moving on from the moment. The frustration is based on execution and knowing who I am and I’m just not doing that.”

Skubal was not happy with his performance, and understandably so. Against a weak San Francisco Giants lineup, the left-hander allowed four runs — his most since being acquired ahead of the trade deadline — on eight hits with just three strikeouts, his fewest in nine starts with LA.

Skubal hadn't allowed four runs in a game since June 24. He hadn't had fewer than four strikeouts since April 1.

“Fastball command wasn’t great,” he said of what went wrong. “Not driving it up and in, kind of pulling the ball down at times, pushing it up at times. I think almost [all] pitching is all fastball command, and mine wasn’t great today.”

Fortunately, the Dodgers offense picked Skubal up, as they scored 10 runs and even put him in line for the win, his fourth as a Dodger. However, after coming off his best start with LA, the reigning two-time Cy Young award winner was looking for better results.

Skubal should make one more start in the regular season before likely starting one of the team's first two games in the postseason.

The two-time All-Star only has six career postseason starts under his belt, all coming over the last two years with the Detroit Tigers.

Overall, Skubal has a 2.04 ERA with 56 strikeouts to six walks over 39.2 postseason innings. He has completed at least six innings in all six of his starts.

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