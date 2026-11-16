Dodgers Targeting Key Offensive Upgrade in Free Agency

With Miguel Rojas riding off into the sunset, this upcoming free agency period will test the Los Angeles Dodgers' mettle in finding a capable replacement.

Rojas was unquestionably a clubhouse leader. A dependable veteran with an elite glove, he also mashed left-handed pitching. Finding a suitable replacement will not be easy given what Rojas meant to the franchise during the back-to-back World Series titles.

However, even with Rojas departing, it does open up the possibility for the Dodgers to get younger and more athletic within their middle infield.

Katie Woo of The Athletic detailed how the Dodgers may approach the offseason period with the hopes of bolstering depth across the roster.

"Los Angeles is looking for a stopgap option who can play second base and shortstop. This would free up Tommy Edman to serve in more of a utility role, allow Mookie Betts to get a blow when needed and allow for more depth alongside Alex Freeland," Woo wrote. "The organization has no plans to move Betts from shortstop and is not interested in a blockbuster trade for a younger player at the position, despite much speculation. Instead, they remain focused on adding to their depth and keeping their core intact."

It will be interesting to see how the franchise approaches this period. Among the names rumored include Mauricio Dubon, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Spencer Steer. Each brings something unique to the table.

Given that the Dodgers are a veteran ballclub with obvious World Series aspirations, it wouldn't be all that shocking for the team to opt for a more proven player rather than simply promoting from within. That's not to say Freeland won't get the opportunity to play extensively. The glove has never been a major issue. Instead, it's been a lack of consistency at the plate which has prevented a true breakout season.

Dubon has the type of versatility the team has prioritized in past years. He can play in both the infield and outfield. This past year for the Atlanta Braves, he hit .276 with 12 home runs and a .719 OPS. These numbers are more than good enough as someone that would in theory be a part-time player.

Factor in his experience in the postseason, and the 32-year-old would seem to represent the archetype of the player LA would want to round out its talented yet older roster.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.