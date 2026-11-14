Dodgers Showing Interest in 2 Gold Glove Free Agents to Replace Miguel Rojas

The Los Angeles Dodgers are targeting middle infield help this offseason to replace the retired Miguel Rojas.

The Dodgers have a utility man free agent they could bring back in Kiké Hernandez. However, the team is looking to get younger, and will likely aim to add players they can rely upon throughout an entire regular season.

Thus, the Dodgers are scouring the market for potential Rojas replacements, and especially ones who could play second base, which would allow Tommy Edman to move into more of a super utility role.

According to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya, the Dodgers have shown interest in two specific utility men free agents.

"Two more names on different ends of the scale have registered at least some level of interest from the Dodgers, a league source said: Mauricio Dubon and Isiah Kiner-Falefa," Ardaya wrote.

Dodgers Interested in Mauricio Dubon

Dubon, 32, is coming off a breakout season with the Atlanta Braves in which he set career-highs in home runs (12), RBIs (73), stolen bases (10) and hits (158). He slashed .276/.321/.399 with an OPS of .719 while playing defense in left field, center field, third base, shortstop and second base.

Dubon was an elite defender, ranking in the 91st percentile with an Outs Above Average of 6. He's won three Gold Gloves in his career.

As Ardaya notes, Dubon "might have played well enough in his lone season with the Atlanta Braves that his market winds up exceeding the Dodgers’ desired range."

If not, he could be a great option to provide the team versatility, elite defense and a reliable bat.

Dodgers Interested in Isiah Kiner-Falefa

As for Kiner-Falefa, the 31-year-old has been a longtime target of the Dodgers, but has never ended up in LA.

The one-time Gold Glove award winner appeared in 66 games with the Boston Red Sox in 2026, hitting .242 with two home runs, 16 RBIs and an OPS of .633. He played third base, shortstop and second base, which are three positions LA is looking for depth. He was an elite defender in his limited time in the field.

Ardaya notes Kiner-Falefa "is not expected to command as much as Dubon, but could, in theory, provide some stability with Rojas’ departure."

He would become more of a utility bench player, while Dubon would likely command plenty of starts coming off his strong 2026 season.

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