Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez Drawing Trade Interest From Blue Jays: Report

The Los Angeles Dodgers need to get younger this offseason with most of their impactful players north of 30 years old.

Because of that, the Dodgers may have no choice but to move on from some of their key veterans, including All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez.

Hernandez is among the top trade candidates this winter. The Dodgers want to make room for young talent, and the best way to do that is by parting ways with players on expiring contracts like Hernandez.

A handful of teams would likely be interested in acquiring a slugger like Hernandez. One of them reportedly includes his former team, the Toronto Blue Jays.

Former general-manager-turned-analyst Jim Bowden noted on his latest podcast, GM Territory, that the Blue Jays are interested in a reunion.

"When you look at the Dodgers team, I think they want to get a little bit younger, a little bit more athletic. And I think a couple of positions that could happen are left field and second base," Bowden said.

"And remember they have several outfield prospects ready to go. So possibly trading Hernandez makes sense. And the rumors that I keep hearing are that the Toronto Blue Jays have interest in reuniting with Teoscar Hernandez, who was a fan favorite when he was in Toronto."

Dodgers Could Face Difficult Teoscar Hernandez Decision This Offseason

Bowden also mentioned that the Blue Jays would love to add Hernandez to their roster.

The 34-year-old spent six seasons in Canada, where he was named an All-Star for the first time in 2021 and finished in the top 20 in MVP voting.

As a Blue Jay, Hernandez hit .263 with a .823 OPS, 129 home runs, 369 RBIs and 584 hits in 609 games and 2,220 at-bats.

After the 2022 season ended, the Blue Jays traded him to the Seattle Mariners for pitchers Erik Swanson and Adam Macko. After his lone season in Seattle, the two-time All-Star signed a one-year deal with the Dodgers — and the rest has been history.

Hernandez has enjoyed three stellar seasons in Los Angeles, but the Dodgers will eventually need to embrace change. With prospects like Josue De Paula quickly making a name for themselves, getting younger will be crucial as Los Angeles looks to retool without sacrificing its status as a World Series contender.

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