Dodgers to Promote Rookie Hitting .313 Amid Tragedy: Reports
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The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to promote catcher Eliezer Alfonzo Jr. for his major league debut, according to multiple reports Saturday.
According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, catcher Chuckie Robinson will be optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding roster move.
Alfonzo, 26, is not on the Dodgers' 40-man roster, so a separate transaction will be required before he can appear in a game. The Dodgers haven't officially announced either move yet.
Alfonzo is slashing .313/.392/.422 in 49 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City.
The Dodgers invited Alfonzo to their major league spring training camp after signing him to a minor league contract last November. He went 9-for-36 (.250) with three doubles in 15 Cactus League games.
The promotion comes amid unimaginable tragedy. On June 24, a pair of major earthquakes struck Alfonzo's home country of Venezuela. The death toll has reportedly exceeded 1,900 and will climb as rescue workers sort through the destruction.
Alfonzo's sister, Eliána, and stepmother, Patricia, were reportedly in a hotel that collapsed in La Guaira, Venezuela. His father, former major league catcher Eliezer Alfonzo Sr., is currently in Venezuela assisting in rescue efforts. Neither Eliána nor Patricia have been found yet.
The Dodgers snapped up Alfonzo in free agency after he reached Triple-A for the first time in 2025, his eighth professional season. A switch-hitter, Alfonzo went 7-for-32 (.219) in eight games with the Toledo Mud Hens, the Detroit Tigers' top farm team to end the 2025 season.
Alfonzo spent eight seasons in the Tigers' farm system after he signed out of Venezuela as an amateur free agent.
Robinson, 31, went 2-for-23 as the backup to Dalton Rushing after Will Smith landed on the injured list with a neck injury. Alfonzo's promotion could be a reflection of Smith's prognosis as much as his own ability.
Smith was scratched from the Dodgers' lineup on June 6 due to neck inflammation. Initially Smith was expected to miss only one game.
Not only was the three-time All-Star subsequently placed on the injured list, manager Dave Roberts said this week he won't be back until after the All-Star break.
The Dodgers ostensibly have seen enough from Alfonzo to feel comfortable with his bat and his glove behind the plate for a week or longer, prompting changes to both their 26- and 40-man rosters.
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J.P. Hoornstra is an On SI Contributor. A veteran of 20 years of sports coverage for daily newspapers in California, J.P. covered MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Los Angeles Angels (occasionally of Anaheim) from 2012-23 for the Southern California News Group. His first book, The 50 Greatest Dodgers Games of All-Time, published in 2015. In 2016, he won an Associated Press Sports Editors award for breaking news coverage. He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.Follow jphoornstra