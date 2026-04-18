Dodgers Top 10 Prospect Placed on Injured List

River Ryan, the No. 6 prospect in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization according to MLB Pipeline, was placed on the 7-day injured list on Friday, per the team's transaction log on MiLB.com.

Ryan was getting set to start for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, but was scratched a few hours before first pitch.

He was then placed on the injured list, which Jack Harris of the California Post reported was due to a hamstring injury.

In other Dodgers news tonight, River Ryan did not make his scheduled start in AAA and was placed on the 7-day minor-league IL



Have heard he’s been dealing with a hamstring issue recently https://t.co/onvz7yoI8X — Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) April 18, 2026

Who is River Ryan?

Ryan is the Dodgers' top-ranked pitching prospect in the organization.

The 27-year-old is a former San Diego Padres draft pick who was acquired by the Dodgers in March 2022 in exchange for Matt Beaty.

Ryan shot up the prospect ranks in the Dodgers organization, and was called up to make his MLB debut in 2024 when the team was getting ravaged by pitching injuries.

He was dominant across four starts, allowing just three earned runs across 20.1 innings for a 1.33 ERA.

Ryan was looking like another future pitching star for the Dodgers, but left his fourth start with an elbow injury. He then underwent Tommy John surgery, and missed the entire 2025 season as he recovered.

Ryan revealed he gained 30 pounds of muscle during his recovery, and entered the 2026 season as a prime breakout candidate for LA.

“Before I got hurt, I think I was 195 pounds and now I’m hovering around 225. That’s helped a lot,” Ryan said in February. “I just ate a lot of calories and I lifted like an animal. I put on 30 pounds in like five months.

“I’ve always been able to throw pretty hard, but for me right now, I’m able to throw a lot harder a lot easier. Putting on some weight has really helped me in that process.”

Across two starts for Triple-A Oklahoma City this year, Ryan has allowed four earned runs over seven innings for a 5.14 ERA. He has 10 strikeouts to two walks.

Now, Ryan is set to miss at least a week of action. The hope is that the hamstring injury isn't severe, as the hard-throwing right-hander is a candidate to earn an MLB call-up this year as soon as the Dodgers need starting pitching reinforcements.

While the Dodgers' starting rotation has been dominant early in the year, pitching injuries are inevitable over the course of a 162-game season. Thus, Ryan will almost certainly get an MLB opportunity at some point this year.

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