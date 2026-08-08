Dodgers Top Outfielder Prospect Undergoes Season-Ending Knee Surgery in Brutal Update

The Los Angeles Dodgers got a brutal injury update surrounding one of their top prospects.

Outfielder Kendall George revealed on social media that he underwent knee surgery to repair a meniscus injury he suffered a few months ago. George originally suffered the injury in May when he jumped out of the way of a minor league bat dog that was trying to collect a bat.

Dodgers prospect Kendall George looks to be getting knee surgery after injuring it avoiding a bat dog on May 25th



George returned June 24th and played 17 games before seemingly deciding to get surgery https://t.co/txGO2wgqZH pic.twitter.com/OiNZzGcApz — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 7, 2026

The incident led the Double-A Tulsa Drillers to suspend the bat dog program.

He also appeared to be limping and was removed from the game after he tried to avoid a collision with the bat dog, which seems important. https://t.co/5DH1BemaFg pic.twitter.com/CzS5GVaqA6 — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) May 26, 2026

George was able to return to the field a month after the injury occurred, with the outfielder still stealing 10 bases over 17 games. But last weekend, George was a late scratch from the team's lineup, leading to all sorts of trade rumors as both he and outfielder Zyhir Hope were removed from the lineup.

While Hope was scratched due to a trade (he was sent to the Detroit Tigers for Tarik Skubal), George's move was due to soreness in his knee.

According to the California Post's Jack Harris, the procedure that George underwent was a scope, and he is expected to return by the start of spring training next year.

Dodgers AA prospect Kendall George posted on Instagram today that he had knee surgery, a couple months after initially suffering his freak injury while avoiding a bat dog



Per source, it was a scope procedure and he is expected to be 100% by start of spring training — Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) August 7, 2026

Who is Kendall George?

Speed is one of the big elements of George's game, so getting the injury fully healed is crucial for his future. The outfielder is the Dodgers' No. 11-ranked prospect, per MLB Pipeline.

The Dodgers selected George in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft, signing him for $1,847,500. George impressed the Dodgers with speed in the field and his ability to get around the bases.

Last season, George stole 100 bases while playing at the High-A level. Scouts believe that his speed should translate to the big league level, giving the Dodgers a potential weapon in the future.

His bat has been the big question around his game. However, after a tough first season, George broke through last year, hitting .295 with three home runs and 34 RBIs, while posting a .779 OPS.

This season, George did even better at Double-A, hitting .332 with 20 RBIs and 33 stolen bases, while putting up an OPS of .817 in 55 games. While his power numbers are nonexistent, George does look like he could be a complementary piece to a strong offense.

That won't come until next year, though, as he now faces a long rehab before 2027.

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