Dodgers Top Prospect Has No Timeline to Return After Injury

If Los Angeles Dodgers pitching prospect River Ryan was hoping for a quick return to the mound after suffering a hamstring injury with Triple-A Oklahoma City, he's swimming upstream.

General manager Brandon Gomes told reporters there is no timetable for Ryan, 27, to return to the mound.

“Somebody who is that talented, that young, coming off surgery, we’re gonna be prudent in the build-up and make sure we err on the side of caution,” Gomes said, “rather than just ramping him back up to say, ‘Oh, River’s back at four innings and is an option.’ We’re just not gonna do that.”

Gomes described Ryan's hamstring injury as a "tweak." Regardless of the severity of the injury, it provides a built-in rest for a pitcher who missed all of last season, and the final months of 2024, recovering from Tommy John surgery on his right elbow.

The Dodgers have been especially aggressive giving their starting pitchers rest — both in anticipation of, and in response to, the inevitable elbow injuries that plague today's hardest throwers.

Ryan certainly qualifies as a hard thrower. In January, he said that "I'm able to throw a lot harder, a lot easier. I'm not going to try as hard to throw upper-90s, hit 100. ... Putting on some weight really helped me in that process."

Acquired by the Dodgers in March 2022 in exchange for Matt Beaty, Ryan made his major league debut in 2024. After posting a 1.33 ERA in his first four starts, he was diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

A lengthy rehabilitation process followed. Ryan was able to get off a mound by the end of last year, but the Triple-A season had ended before he could begin a rehab assignment.

After a healthy offseason, Ryan made four appearances in spring training this year. He allowed two runs (both earned) across 9.2 innings, walking four batters, allowing five hits and striking out 12.

Ryan was a candidate to begin the season in the Dodgers' major league rotation, but only in case of an injury to one of their established big-league starters. He was assigned to Triple-A Oklahoma City to begin the season instead.

In two starts for the Comets prior to the injury, Ryan went 0-0 with a 5.14 ERA.

He's the team's No. 6 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, and the top pitching prospect in the organization.

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